Abandoned projects: Wike calls for amendment of FG’s outdated procurement law

By Amaka Agbu

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has drawn the attention of the federal government to the need to amend its procurement law in order to end what he described as incessant abandonment of its projects.

Governor Wike who spoke at the inauguration of the Rumuokwuta/Rumuola Flyover (12th Flyover) on Wednesday, by the President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, explained that the current procurement law of the Federal Government only allowed for about 15/30 per cent to be paid as mobilisation fee to a contractor.

The governor said that such meagre sum usually did not allow the contractor to make appreciable progress on the project before being caught up by inflation and high cost of materials, which eventually required variation of the contract terms.

Governor Wike said when he noticed a similar snag in the procurement law in Rivers State, on assumption of duties, he interfaced with the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, who worked together with other lawmakers to amend the then existing law.

With the amended law, governor Wike emphasized, his administration got the latitude to pay an upward of 70 per cent mobilisation fee to contractors handling various projects in the State.

The governor noted that such practice had led to the great accomplishment recorded in the delivery of development projects in the State by his administration.

The governor said the Phase two of the ongoing Ahoada-Omoku-Egbema road and the Emohua-Tema Junction road projects that cost a total of N80billion.

He explained that his adminisration adopted a payment pattern of monthly deduction of N4B by the contractor from the internally generated revenue (IGR) of the State, which would last 18 months to correspond with the duration of the projects.

Commenting on the 12th flyover bridge, Governor Wike explained that it was one among the others started from 2019 and delivered by his administration.

He stressing that ordinarily some of the flyovers were on federal roads and should be refunded by the Federal government. He, therefore, requested the incoming administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu to consider a possible refund to the Rivers State.

This, he pointed out, would serve as a motivation to other States, which would feel more encouraged to also work on federal roads in their jurisdiction.

Inaugurating the Rumuokwuta/Rumuola Flyover, the President-Elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, noted that his presence to perform the duties of opening the flyover for public use was another way of building bridge, most essential for the country.

Tinubu also described governor Wike as a dependable ally and one who promoted the unity of Nigeria, fairness, and justice.

The president-elect noted that governor Wike stood his ground as a principled man and worked for a Southern presidency.

He said: “In His Excellency (Nyesom Ezenwo Wike) I see a man of principle. He took a principled stand that the presidency must return to South and he had the courage to stand by his conviction, not minding whose horse is gored. He is indeed a man of great integrity, he did not chose to serve his own interest. Not about him, rather the interest of the nation. You promoted unity, you promoted fairness, you championed justice. Thank you.”

He commended the “audacity demonstrated by governor Wike” in delivering quality projects to Rivers people to make them happy, create excitement for them, and enhanced development across the State.

The president-elect said the demand for a refund on the flyover bridges so constructed on federal roads, though a worthy request, should not be borne with the mindset that he was owing the State because the projects were within Rivers and used by the people.

President-elect Tinubu, however, said there would be need for Governor Wike to further discuss the issues with him and intensify his lobby to secure the refund.

The president-elect recalled that he went through gruesome campaign, fought hard, and with the likes of governor Wike providing structural support, he won the presidential election squarely.

“Nyesom, I say thank you for your contribution to my victory. I couldn’t have done it without some structural support,” he stressed.

The President-Elect commended the Rivers State governor-elect, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, for his electoral victory.

In his description of the project, Rivers State Commissioner for Works, Dr. George-Kelly Dakorinama Alabo, said the Rumuokwuta/Rumuola Flyover Bridge was 1007.5 meters long, completed in 8 month instead of 10 months and delivered to eliminate traffic congestion by 98 per cent in the State.

According to him, the flyover was the longest of the flyovers constructed by Wike’s administration and had distinct features, adding that whereas the other eleven flyovers were straight, it had a parabolic curve with a curvature radius of 225 meters.

In his welcome remark, the Chairman of Obio-Akpor Local Government Area, George Ariolu, said the Rumuokwuta/Rumuola flyover bridge was the 12th among similar projects that were conceived and constructed by governor Wike.

He noted that, as an evidence of the legendary infrastructural achievement of the governor, the 12th flyover had greatly eased vehicular traffic, boosting commerce and improved the aesthetics of the metropolis.

Some of the dignitaries present at the occasion included the wife of the Rivers State governor, Hon. Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike; the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila; governors of Oyo State, Seye Makinde; Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar, Jigawa; Senator Hope Uzodinma, Imo; David Umahi of Ebonyi.

Others were former governors of Rivers State, Dr. Peter Odili; Chief Abdulkareem Adebisi Bamidele Akande, Osun; James Ibori, Delta; Chief Ayo Fayose, Ekiti; Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Ekiti; Comrade Adams Oshiomhole; Chief Timipre Sylva, Bayelsa.