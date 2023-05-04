Effective implementation of Criminal Justice Act remains our priority, AGF, IGP pledge

BY ANDREW OROLUA

The Attorney General of the Federation, AGF, and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami SAN , and the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Usman Akali Baba, have restated their commitments to the effective implementation of the Administration of the Criminal Justice Act ( ACJA) in Nigeria.

They said on Wednesday at a 2-day workshop on Implementation of Administration of Criminal Justices Act, (ACJA) 2015 in Abuja for Police In North Central Zone, that prosecutors should work for an effective implementation of the law.

Delivering a keynote address, the AGF said the Federal Ministry of Justice as a leading stakeholder in the administration of justice will continue to support stakeholders to ensure that the reformation of the justice sector aligns with the International best practice.

The Attorney General of the federation and minister of justice Abubakar Malami spoke through the director of public prosecution Mohammad Babadoko who represented him.

According to Malami, the essential elements of the ACJA 2015 remained the abolition of stay of proceedings; effective case management by trial courts; witness protection, and sentencing guidelines among others.

The recent criminal justice bill passed by the senate according to the AGF has added some new innovations such as the establishment of a sex offender registry in the federal capital Territory.

He further explained that upon conviction of a sex offender, the offender’s particulars shall be entered into the sex offender register.

Malami said that other innovations in the bill just passed by senate include abolition of trial within trial which delayed criminal proceedings; filing of witness deposition to promote speedy trial and among others innovation that when passed would help enhance criminal justice in Nigeria.

In his remarks the IGP, represented by the commissioner of police in charge of the legal department, David Igbodo (rtd) said the police is very much committed to ensuring the effective dispensation of justice in Nigeria.

IGP while expressing commitments and dedication to ensuring the reformation of the criminal justices sector, reiterated my the zeal of the police to achieve the implementation of the process.

The Executive Secretary ACJA, Mr Biodun Aikomo disclosed that ACJA has dealt with a lot of identified challenges in the Justice sector and reminded the participants that the police is central to maintaining cohesion in the society.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Mr Tony Ojukwu who was represented at the workshop promise to assist with necessary skills and knowledge aimed at promoting the rule of law.