TyStringz goes poetic about women in new single, Shy

US-based Nigerian talent, TyStringz displays an uncommon lyrical flair in celebration of beautiful qualities that makes women very special in his latest single entitled ‘Shy’. Blessed with a unique voice, TyStringz’s new offering is set to charm the female gender and endear them to everyone.

For the first time, the singer finds a kindred spirit in Nigerian singer, L.A.X and together forge a rhythmic chemistry in the Marphy Jay produced song. The new single which is distributed by Ayodeji Badmus’ Defabs Digital media and marketing outfit, has gone live for streaming and downloads on all digital platforms.

TyStringz makes this third official release after recording success with his three previous singles, Shalaye and Far Away. He has over 100 self-penned songs with his debut single ‘Shalaye’ in 2021, amassing over 150,000 views on YouTube. His most recent track ‘Far Away’ has gained an excess of 500,000 views in just three weeks. TyStringz has also opened for mega Afrobeat stars such as Davido and P-Square.

The singer takes his game some notches higher with the thematic preoccupation of his new work. He captures the influence behind his new song, “In my new song, sincerity bleeds through my songwriting. My new Afrobeats single centers around empowering women to realize what beautiful creatures they are. With percussion being paramount, the beat allows me to become loose and free. You could call it a sunny infusion of tropical fun mixing with lush instrumentals, melting away any insecurities.”

Strumming his way to greatness, TyStringz noted that his music has continued to evolve which is a key growth indicator. He said, “My music is evolving as I am getting more confident, free minded, creating and writing more freely. It is getting better, expressive and intentionally and I believe it can only get better from here.”

With his EP within earshot, he explains, “My plans for my EP would be inspired greatly on my next release Shy. I really believe this next song would open me to a myriad of opportunities and attention from new fans along with a great audience reach. This would help attract the atmosphere I desire to have before I drop my EP. I have a lot of songs recorded and waiting in archive.”

Oretayo Fatokun otherwise known as TyStringz recently graduated First Class Degree in Information Technology (IT) from Loyal University, Chicago. He scored a cumulative CGPA of 3.933 in his Master of Science (Msc) at the Chicago based institution. The singer’s skills as a Cloud Engineer has been courted by tech giants such as Microsoft among other top brands.

The first of four children to Dr. and Mrs. Fatokun, TyStringz was always a brilliant mind blessed with an affinity for academic excellence and an innate love of music. He maintained a pristine academic record right up to university. By age 19, he graduated with a degree in Computer Science from Covenant University in Nigeria. After serving his mandatory year-long teaching requirement, he enrolled in the prestigious Loyola University in Chicago. Here he attained a master’s in information technology with specifications in Cyber security and graduated Summa Cum Laude at the age of 22.

