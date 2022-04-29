Tourism Institute honours Onyema, Coker, Emmanuel, Others

The Institute of Tourism Professionals of Nigeria (ITPN) has honoured the Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace, Mr. Allen Onyema among other Nigerians during the closing ceremony of the National Tourism Transportation Summit & Expo which held recently in Abuja.

Onyema received the award as the ‘Outstanding Air Travel Service CEO 2022’.

Also, the Mr. Folorunsho Coker

Director General Nigeria Tourism Development Cooperation received the Outstanding Leadership in Digital Tourism Promotions “Tour Nigeria”

Mr. Oluwadamilola Emmanuel

General Manager Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) was given the award for exceptional leadership in management of state waterways transportation system

In the same vein, Adelana Olamilekan

Managing Director

Zenith Carex International Limited

was honoured as the outstanding Logistics company in Nigeria.

Other awardees included Chief Michael Ade-Ojo, Founder Elizade Motors as the outstanding Automobile Entreprenuer of the Decade.

Green Africa Airways Limited was given the award as the Most Affordable and outstanding Airline of the year.

Aero Contractor Co. Nig Ltd was also been honoured as the Most Consistent Airline in Nigeria as well as Air France as the most outstanding onboard experience.

Reacting to the award, Onyema who was represented by Oluwatobi Adedayo said “Air transport is fully part of tourism and we are glad to be recognized for our contributions to the development of tourism in Nigeria as well as providing services to our customers,”

Also speaking on the relevance of transportation to tourism, Mr. Oluwadamilola Emmanuel

General Manager Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), said asides air travel, the waterways are also viable channels of boosting tourism.

LASWA who was awarded for exceptional leadership in management of state waterways transportation system urged various states to strengthen waterways management system in driving economic growth

