Transportation Minister pledges to support NPA’s initiatives on staff welfare

By Temitope Adebayo

The Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Jaji Sambo has pledged the support of the Ministry of Transportation to the Nigerian Ports Authority on its initiatives on staff welfare.

Sambo pledged at the 2022 Year Long Service/Merit Award of the Nigerian Ports Authority.

The Minister further congratulated awardees and the entire workers of the NPA for their teamwork and contributions to the successes being recorded.

“Let me pledge to you all that the Ministry under my watch will continue to provide unflinching support for all initiatives of the Authority’s management geared towards the promotion of staff welfare.

“As someone that loves to identify with human virtues, I was highly elated when I received the invitation from the Management of the Nigerian Ports Authority to be part of this noble effort.

“Today, we celebrate employees who have dedicated twenty years of their lives to the service of Nigeria through the Authority for twenty years and those in the merit category who have accomplished exceptional feats through uncommon dutifulness,” he said.

Sambo recalled that he had during his maiden visit to NPA, he commended the Managing Director for his performance and was glad that he had not relented in his efforts, especially in the aspect of staff welfare.

“In my maiden visit to the Authority upon appointment as Minister of Transportation, whilst, I had commended the Managing Director for the unprecedented performance in revenue generation and remittance.

“He had solicited my backing and support to fast track the processes and procedures necessary for the implementation of staff salary increase which I immediately acceded to, and today I am delighted it has been achieved,” he said.

He added that the celebration demonstrates that the Managing Director and his team understand that organizations that want to create and sustain superior performance must put people first.

Present also at the event were: The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, the Lagos State Governor, represented by the Lagos State commissioner of Transport, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, the Honourable Minister of Labour, Dr Chris Ngige, the Honourable Minister of State, Health, Hon. Ekumankama Joseph Nkama, Honourable Minister of State, Transportation, Prince Ademola Adegoroye among others. The high point of the event was the Presentation of awards to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, the SGF, and the Award of Recognition for Quality Maritime Leadership to the honourable Minister of Transportation.

