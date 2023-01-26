BUA sponsors 2023 Lagos International Polo Tournament

By Joy Obakeye

BUA Group has been announced as a main sponsor of the 2023 Lagos International Polo Tournament scheduled to hold from January 28 to February 19, 2023, in Lagos State.

In addition, BUA will be sponsoring the most prestigious high-goal subsidiary cup – The Independence Cup reputed as the oldest polo prize in Nigeria and competed for by high-goal teams since the early 1900s.

Formerly the Kaiser Willhelm Cup, the glittering prize was donated in 1914 by the then-German Ambassador to Nigeria, to be competed for by high-goal teams from Nigeria and Cameroun. The cup was renamed Independence Cup when Nigeria secured her Independence in 1960 and it is one of two cups given to the winner of the Majekodunmi finals.

Speaking on the partnership, O’tega Ogra, Director of Corporate Communications at BUA Group said, “Polo, which is popularly called “The Game of Kings and the King of Games” is a game that is marked by a beautiful display of strength, character, professionalism, mastery, and teamwork – values we share at BUA.

We believe the Lagos International Polo Tournament embodies the full experience of the game, and as a proudly African organization with roots in Nigeria, BUA Group is proud to once again partner with the Lagos International Polo Tournament, which is the most prestigious Polo Tournament in West Africa.”

“Our key brands including two of Africa’s top 10 largest companies, BUA Cement and BUA Foods will be on the ground to host various activations during the tournament, he added.”

Rotimi Makanjuola, Polo Captain, Lagos Polo Club said the tournament will have both Nigerian and foreign teams compete in four main cups, namely; Open Cup, from January 28 to February 5; Majekodunmi Cup, from February 7 to 12; Low Cup, from February 7 to 19 and the Silver Cup, from February 14 to 19. He further added that the tournament is going to be exciting and colourful to experience.

“For this year, we have 30 teams playing in the 4 different cups, we have 13 in the silver cup, 14 in the Low Cup, 8 in the Open Cup, and 3 in the Majekodunmi Cup. This season is also going to be very special because we have young players that are coming to play in their first-ever tournament which will also be televised via the internationally recognized PoloCam TV”, he said.

