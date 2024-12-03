Tax Reform Bills: Senate’s second reading passage hasty, smacks transparency -PRP Chieftain

…calls for stepping down of bills

By Tunde Opalana

A chieftain of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP), Hon. Abdullahi Ahmad Wakili has questioned the second reading passage of the tax reform bills by the Senate.

He said the parliamentary process of the bills was hasty and raised transparency question.

He, therefore called for an urgent re- evaluation of the bills by the law

makers and stakeholders.

Wakili, who was the senatorial candidate of the PRP for Kaduna North senatorial district in the 2023 general elections, made this reservation in a statement made available to the Daily Times on Monday in Abuja.

The politician said “I would like to express my deep-seated concerns regarding the recent actions taken by the Nigerian Senate concerning the Tax Reform Bills, which have been hastily pushed to a second reading.

“This alarming rush raises significant questions about the transparency, intent, and motives behind this legislative effort, prompting doubts in the minds of many Nigerians who deserve to understand how such changes may impact their lives.

“It is disheartening to witness these developments in a chamber that should prioritize the welfare of its citizens over a breakneck agenda that seems more focused on fulfilling external pressures than fostering inclusive dialogue. The hurried nature of this process is indicative of a concerning trend within our legislature; one that sidesteps the very democratic principles it is meant to uphold.”

Commending Senator Ali Ndume for criticizing tenets of the bills, Hon. Wakili said “I would like to commend Senator Ali Ndume for his courageous stand against the rapid passage of the Tax Reform Bills. His willingness to prioritize the interests of the populace over political expediency serves as an exemplary model for his colleagues.

“I urge all senators to follow his lead and embrace the principles of democracy, transparency, and accountability, ensuring that any tax reforms are reflective of the needs and concerns of the Nigerian people.”

Calling for the immediate withdrawal and stepping down of the tax reform bills.he said “Such critical legislation cannot be hastily decided upon without extensive consultation and engagement with the Nigerian populace.

“We need more discussions, forums, and public inputs to ensure that our legislative measures align with the aspirations and realities of all Nigerians, not just the privileged few.

“It is imperative that we foster an environment of open dialogue and inclusivity in our legislative processes. I implore the National Assembly to take a step back and genuinely listen to the voices of the citizens they are meant to represent. It is only through such engagement that we can truly serve the interests of all Nigerians and build a prosperous future together.

“Together, let us advocate for a government that is truly of the people, by the people, and for the people.”