SSANU demands urgent action on withheld salaries, unpaid Earned Allowances

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) has issued a strong call to the Federal Government to address the long-standing issues affecting its members, including the withheld salaries and unpaid Earned Allowances.

In a communiqué released at the end of its 49th Regular National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, signed by National President Comrade Mohammed Ibrahim, SSANU expressed deep concern over the government’s failure to implement directives and fulfill obligations, warning of potential industrial unrest in the nation’s universities.

The Union voiced its frustration over the continued withholding of four months’ salaries for its members, despite a directive from President Bola Tinubu to release the funds.

SSANU also highlighted the government’s failure to pay outstanding Earned Allowances, which were appropriated in the 2023 budget.

The Union urged the government to release the funds immediately to prevent further disruption in the education sector.

“The Union is aware of the Presidential directive for release of the 4 months withheld salaries of members of SSANU and NASU. We are, however, baffled that almost two months after, our members are yet to be paid.

“NEC, therefore, calls on the relevant government agencies to implement the directive of the President by paying our members their 4 months withheld salaries.

“NEC in session noted with dismay the continued delay by Government, despite several letters and correspondences written, and interactions with Government to pay our members the outstanding Earned Allowances. We are aware that the sum of N50bn (Billion naira) was appropriated in the 2023 budget for this purpose.

“NEC, therefore, calls on the government to investigate, and also, as a matter of urgency, release the already appropriated funds for payment of Earned Allowances to our members to avert any industrial disharmony in the education sector.”

Another major point of contention was the stalled renegotiation of the 2009 SSANU/FGN agreement. While the NEC acknowledged the reconstitution of the renegotiation committee, it urged the government to expedite the process and invite the Union for discussions.

The Union underscored the importance of concluding these negotiations to ensure a stable working environment in Nigerian universities.

SSANU also criticized what it described as the government’s “divide and rule” tactics in handling negotiations with university unions.

The NEC condemned the practice of engaging with only select unions while neglecting others, arguing that this approach has historically led to industrial crises in higher institutions.

“NEC in session views with great concern the adoption of the divide and rule style by Government in the University system. A situation where Government engages in negotiations with one particular Union while neglecting others over similar issues most times sets up unions on a collision course, thereby heating up the educational system. This balkanization tactics of Government has severally increased the number of avoidable industrial crises in higher institutions. It should be on record that all unions are important and symbiotic in the system.

“NEC therefore, appeals to the advisers of Mr. President to take serious note of this. NEC calls on Government to engage all University-based unions holistically, especially on issues of staff welfare rather than isolating some as this suggests discrimination.”

The NEC also addressed the situation at the International School of the University of Lagos, where the management’s refusal to implement the law establishing the school has resulted in the exclusion of its staff from the regular university payroll. SSANU urged the government to reverse this decision and ensure that the staff of the school receive their full entitlements.

Rising costs in various sectors, including electricity tariffs, data plans, and tuition fees in federal universities, were also a focal point of the NEC’s discussions. The Union expressed concern over the impact of these increases on the already struggling populace, particularly in the wake of the removal of fuel subsidies. SSANU called on the government to moderate these hikes to avoid exacerbating the financial burden on students and their families.

The Union also discussed the government’s distribution of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses, urging that the initiative be extended to all universities to facilitate transportation for staff and students. This, they argued, would help mitigate some of the challenges posed by the rising cost of living.

On the broader issue of the removal and reintroduction of fuel subsidies, the NEC criticized the government’s handling of the situation, noting that the reinstatement of subsidies has not led to a reduction in fuel prices. The Union called for urgent action to fix local refineries as a long-term solution to the nation’s economic woes.

Addressing the state of the nation, SSANU painted a grim picture of Nigeria’s socio-economic landscape, describing the country as teetering on the brink of collapse due to corruption, unemployment, and widespread insecurity. The Union called on the government to implement sound economic policies, combat corruption, and create jobs to prevent the total breakdown of the country.

The NEC also condemned the suppression of protests by the government, particularly the harassment of SSANU and NASU members during a peaceful protest in Abuja. The Union reaffirmed the right of citizens to protest and called on law enforcement agencies to respect this right, warning against further attempts to stifle dissent.

In the education sector, the Union criticized the government’s decision to set the minimum age for writing the Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE) and gaining admission into tertiary institutions at 18.

SSANU urged the government to reconsider this policy, warning that it could hinder the progress of the education sector.

The issue of unpaid arrears for the National Minimum Wage was also raised, with the NEC noting that some members are still owed arrears dating back to 2018. The Union called on both Federal and State Governments to urgently address this issue, listing several universities where the arrears have yet to be paid.

The communiqué concluded with a call for improved governance and a renewed commitment to addressing the challenges facing the education sector.

SSANU however, urged the government to take immediate steps to fulfill its obligations to university staff, warning that failure to do so could result in further industrial action and destabilization of the education system.