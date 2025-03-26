Security agencies reaffirm protection of worshippers at religious centers

By Our Reporter

Following a spike in religious activities within the period, Imo State Police Command in synergy with other security agencies in the State have assured the Christian community and all worshippers of adequate security across churches, mosques, and other religious centers in the state.

This reassurance was given by the Commissioner of Police, CP Aboki Danjuma, during his recent visit to Verbum Domini Pilgrimage and Retreat Centre, Obinze a facility owned by the Catholic Archdiocese of Owerri.

Danjuma recognized concerns about the center’s location near forested areas but assured that strategic security measures have been implemented to safeguard worshippers.

He emphasized that the Command has intensified operations across the state to tackle kidnapping, armed robbery, banditry and other crimes, further reaffirming his commitment to public safety, he assured residents that Imo remains secure for all.

The Commissioner urged religious and community leaders to support security efforts by providing useful information.

He reassured worshippers at the pilgrimage center that proactive measures have been put in place and that there is no cause for fear. He further emphasized that security is a collective responsibility and called for public cooperation in sustaining peace.

It’s pertinent to recall that prior to the visit, the CP led a security operation around forested areas near FUTO and Nekede, leading to the arrest of 18 suspects.

DSP Henry Okoye, the Imo State Police Public Relation’s Officer informed that the suspects are currently undergoing interrogation and will be prosecuted if found culpable.

Okoye also pointed out that Imo State Police Command remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all residents.