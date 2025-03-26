EFCC nabs 13 internet fraudsters in Akwa Ibom

By Theresa Donatus

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 13 suspected internet fraudsters in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, in an operation carried out last Friday.

In a press release signed by the Head, Media & Publicity, Dele Oyewale stated that the arrests were made following an intelligence-driven sting operation led by the Uyo Zonal Directorate of the EFCC.

Seven of the suspects were apprehended at Campgee Hotel, while five others were arrested along Mission Road, near Ring Road 3. One additional suspect was captured in a separate location in Uyo.

During the operation, the EFCC seized two luxury vehicles, five laptops, and 14 smartphones, all believed to be connected to the fraudulent activities of the suspects.

READ ALSO: E-paper: 10 things you need to know on The DailytimesNGR

The arrested individuals are currently under investigation and will face charges in court once the investigation is completed.

The EFCC continues its relentless efforts to tackle internet fraud and other financial crimes across Nigeria.