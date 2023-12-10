Rivers: NYCN slams Fubara, disowns lhunwo youth council

… condemn Kaduna village bombing by Military

By Tunde Opalana

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has knocked the Rivers State Governor, Siminialayi Fubara for the inability of his administration’s to initiate youth development programs.

Likewise did the NYCN disowned a group led by one Chijioke lhunwo, describing them as an impostor who are out to exploit the unsuspecting members of the public.

The youth council recalled that the Nigeria Police sometimes ago arrested Ihunwo, and about 15 other youths over alleged violence in Rivers State.

According to a statement from NYCN, the National Secretary of the Council Abubakar Suleiman also condemned the bombing of Kaduna village by the Nigerian military while addressing a press briefing in Port Harcourt on Sunday.

He explained that ‘ We have long maintained that the so-called Chijioke lhunwo is merchandising the NYCN in Rivers State and this misleading our unsuspecting youths to fraudulently supporting Governor Siminialayi Fubara in the name of NYCN for his selfish end,” he stated.

Sulieman who acknowledged the immense contribution of the former Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike as an architect of modern Rivers State, charged him to reciprocate same as the Minister Federal Capital Territory to help President Bola Tinubu achieve the renewed hope agenda.

According to the NYCN secretary, “the present Government in Rivers State led by Governor Siminialayi Fubara has failed the youths because it has not been able to carry out a single youth development programs or project since assumption of office on May 29, 2023.

He called on the state government to urgently implement meaningfully youth-oriented programs and policies that have an impact on the lives of the youth of Rivers State just like his predecessor in office did.

The NYC Secretary continued ” We wish to state for the records that a certain character that goes by the name Chijioke Ihunwo, purporting to be the Chairman of the Rivers State chapter of the National Youth Council of Nigeria is an imposter and is unknown to the NYCN.

“We have long maintained that the So-called Chijioke Ihunwo is merchandising the NYCN in Rivers state and thus misleading our unsuspecting Youths to fraudulently support Governor Sim Fubara in the name of the National Youth Council of Nigeria for his selfish end.

“That the present government of Rivers State Sim Fubara has failed the youth as he has not been able to carry out a single youth developmental program or project since he was sworn in over six months ago but rather supporting a charlatan in the person of one Chijioke Ihunwon to unleash mayhem on Rivers people.

“Now we Ask: What has the present government of Rivers State done in the last six months to deserve any Youth support? We, therefore call upon the present government of Rivers State to speedily implement meaningful youth-oriented programs and policies that have a direct impact on the youth of Rivers State just like his predecessor did.

“Rather than creating crisis from insinuations, We urge the government of Rivers State to focus on meaningful governance and the creation of an enabling environment for all and sundry in the State.

“However, we call on the Security Agencies to bring Chijioke Ihunwo to book for impersonating the Office of the Chairman, National Youth Council of Nigeria, Rivers State Chapter in person of Comrade Bani Nwisabari Samuel and sponsoring Violence against the institutions of Rivers State.

“Going forward, We the National Executive Council of the National Youths Council of Nigeria strongly condemned the accidental bombing in Kaduna by the military. While we express our deep empathy for the 85 innocent souls lost, including potential leaders, we emphasize the importance of adhering to standard rules of training to prevent such tragedies.

“We assure the North West youth that the Minister for Youth and NYCN’s National Executive Council will engage with security authorities to prevent future incidents and discuss compensation for affected families in demonstration of commitment to justice and accountability.”