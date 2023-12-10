Uchechi Emelonye: From UK to Nigeria with Afrosoul songs

BY ORIAKU IJELE

It was a night of sheer fun as some of Nigeria’s most talented artistes, including Afrosoul sensation, Uchechi Emelonye took to the stage at Konga Place, Lekki, Lagos to entertain an ecstatic crowd during the 2023 edition of TD Africa’s, annual event, ‘Celebrating You’.

Displaying grand stagecraft, Uchechi Emelonye who made her entry on the podium at about 9.15pm with a bouquet of rose flowers, a sign of love for her audience, soothed the hearts of the guests with tunes from her repertoire, which include singles like ‘Little Black Bird’ ‘Sunrise to Sundown’ ‘Baby You’ and the award-winning ‘Underwater’, which clinched the BBC Music Introducing ‘Record of the Year 2022’ in Lancashire, England.

Describing her during the show, IK Osakioduwa, the compere stressed Uchechi’s highpoints which are rooted in her lyrics, style and of course, her artistic roots. “Uchechi Emelonye is a talented, fast-rising singer, who flew in all the way from London to be with us here tonight. She is from a family of very creative people. And you will appreciate the depth of her art when you watch her perform tonight”, he said.

Patoranking, one of the performing artistes at the concert summed up Uchechi’s art with an optimistic sentence, “see you at the top’; while Uchechi’s uncle, multiple award-wining film director, Obi Emelonye captured the moment with a post on social media which read: “The family name up in neon light on the biggest stages in the world. My niece, Uchechi continuing a tradition of artistic excellence that was started by our dearest father, Linus Osigwe Emelonye of blessed memory. Congrats Uchechi on you first major show in Lagos, Nigeria. Proudest uncle ever!!!”

One of the guests at the event, Oluwaseyi Oseni, a software engineer hailed Uchechi’s style of music as unique and mature. “What I like about her music is that it is unique, mature and elevated. I am moved that she has something for the young and the old in one vessel. The younger generation will be captivated by her rhythm while her lyrics will appeal to the older generation, who grew up during the era of soul music popularized by Anita Baker, Whitney Houston, Marvin Gaye and the likes. I see her as a total package and know that the future is hers to take.”

The concert which held December 3, 2023 marks Uchechi Emelonye’s 22nd birthday and first major performance in Nigeria.

From Imo State, Uchechi Emelonye has been creating Afro-inspired music that feeds the soul. She recently graduated with a 2.1 degree in Law from Lancaster University, United Kingdom. She has been writing songs since the age of 13 and is not new to the stage, having participated in various productions, bands and performances in multiple countries. As a daughter of a United Nations diplomat, she has schooled in more than 7 countries and draws influence from the unique sounds and cultures of her international exposure and global world view. Combining her experience, confidence and love of music, she launched her successful debut song in 2020.

Her singles have gained enormous airplay across major Nigerian, British and American radio stations. Huge interest has been evoked in her, evidenced by the numerous interviews she has done with radio personalities and on TV.