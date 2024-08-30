Police arraigns driver for allegedly swindling client of N420,000

A 37-year-old driver, Mohammed Hamza was on Friday arraigned at a Gwagwalada Magistrates’ Court in Abuja, for allegedly swindling his client of N420,000.

Hamza, who resides near Dutse Alhaji Primary School, Abuja, is standing trial on a two-count charge of criminal breach of trust and cheating.

The Prosecutor, Mr Dabo Yakubu, told the court that sometime in January, the complainant, Ms Veronica Akporokah of Kubwa Abuja, reported the case at Gwagwalada Police Station.

READ ALSO: Kebbi Govt donates over N300m GSM Plaza to dealers…

Yakubu said that the defendant committed the offences sometime in December 2023, in Abuja

He told the court that the complainant entrusted the defendant with the sum of N420,000.

According to him, the money was paid into the defendant’s Standing IBTC bank account for the purchase of five and half bags of beans, which was to be delivered to the complainant sometime in January.

Yakubu said that the defendant collected the complainant’s money, refused to buy the said bags of beans and refused to pick her calls.

He said the defendant converted the money to his personal use without the consent of the complainant and absconded to unknown destination.

Yakubu told the court that the defendant was later tracked and arrested while absconding through Gwagwalada.

He said that all effort made to recover the bags of beans or the said money proved abortive .

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 312 and 322 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him by the police.

The Magistrate, Olatunji Olaadunmoye admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 with a surety in like sum.

Olaadunmoye ordered that the surety must be working in a reputable organisation and must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.