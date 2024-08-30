Man, 61, docked for alleged trespass into widow’s compound

A 61-year-old man, Johnson Sanda was Thursday docked before a Wuse Magistrates’ Court in the FCT for allegedly trespassing into the compound of a widow.

The defendant, who lives in Mpapa area of Abuja, was also accused of assaulting and hurting a security guard in the compound.

The prosecuting counsel, Mr Donatus Abah, told the court that the defendant allegedly committed the offence on June 17 and was reported at Mpapa Police Station by one Benjamin Otilam of Royal Hill, Mpapa

He alleged that the defendant and two others now at large conspired and criminally trespassed into the compound of a widow, assaulted a security guard and caused him bodily harm.

He claimed that the defendant damaged part of the gate to the compound, smashed a car’s windshield,bdamaged a chandelier on the wall, broke window glasses, wall lamp and barbwire on the fence.

The prosecutor also alleged that the defendant had earlier resisted police arrest.

He said the offences contravened the provisions of sections 79, 343, 97, 248, and 176 of the penal code.

Sanda pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, Abdulmajid Oniyanji, after taking the plea of the defendant, urged his counsel to file a written motion for his bail due to the nature of the offence.

He adjourned the case until Oct. 10, for hearing.