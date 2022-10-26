Onne port handled nearly 12,000MT of cargo in H1’22

By Joy Obakeye

The Onne Port Complex is becoming the fastest-growing port in Nigeria, handling about 11,800 metric tonnes of cargo in the first half of 2022. The Nigerian Ports Authority has revealed.

Mohammed Bello-Koko, Managing Director, NPA stated this on Tuesday, stressing that the increase in the volume of trade is due to the ease of doing business at the port.

“Even in our cargo throughput, what I am saying is in terms of percentage increase, half year, Onne has done 11,800 metric tonnes,” he said.

“We are seeing that the increase in percentage is high. This is because it is easier to do business there naturally because we have deployed more equipment, more personnel, paid attention to ensure that we make the port more competitive.”

“Year to year, in terms of percentage, Onne is the fastest growing port in terms of business and activity in Nigeria currently,” he stressed.

The NPA boss noted that Tin Can, Onne and ports are now ISO-certified, which has led to a tremendous increase in cargo traffic in Onne.

“We are happy to see that a port outside of Lagos is also active. And it is not just active in terms of importation; it is also active in terms of export.”

Bello-Koko noted that export operations at the port received a boost after the creation of an export processing terminal within the port.

READ ALSO: Strike: Gbajabiamila moves to consolidate ASUU/FG

“One of the terminal operators created an export processing terminal which we licensed and they have all the equipment, technology and processes to send it out.”

The NPA boss also said the West Africa Container Terminal (WACT), located in Onne port, spent $100 billion on terminal expansion. He added that the development has aided the flow of business at the terminal.

“One of the terminal operators also expanded their terminals. They have spent about $100 billion in terms of terminal expansion that is West Africa Container Terminal (WACT).

“So, they have created more stacking areas, they are able to cut more cargoes and they don’t have problems actually. They have newer equipment, cranes, RTGs, and so on.

“If you are able to send in your cargo and clear it faster in Onne, you are likely to go there,” he stated.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...