Strike: Gbajabiamila moves to consolidate ASUU/FG agreement on payment

By Tom Okpe

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep Femi Gbajabiamila has reiterated determination of the House to ensure implementation of the latest agreement between the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Federal Government to eliminate possibility of another industrial action by the union.

This was at a reconciliation meeting on Monday, convened by Speaker Gbajabiamila between leadership of ASUU and the Accountant-General of the Federation, (AGF) where the Speaker emphasized that everything must be done to prevent lecturers from resuming the suspended strike action.

While thanking ASUU leadership and the striking lecturers for returning to class based on trust from the intervention of the House, Gbajabiamila said the purpose of the day’s meeting was to strike an understanding between ASUU and the AGF on implementation of the agreement to accommodate peculiarities of lecturers into the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) being critical aspect of agreement that led to the call-off of the 8-month strike by ASUU.

He said: “I thank you (ASUU) for shifting base, as we asked you to. I thank you for the compromises that you made. We are here as an institution to make sure that whatever we had agreed is implemented as best as possible, if not to the letter.

“The main issue for discussion today, which was one of the major areas of conflict, was the issue of payment platform. Whether or not, or how to deal with the issue of UTAS as opposed to IPPIS.

“If you recollect on that issue, we did agree that we will marry both, whilst IPPIS will remain the platform, that the government will bring in the aspects and the areas under UTAS that are specific to the universities and assimilate those areas into IPPIS.

“I believe that was agreed by both sides when we had our last two meetings.

“We want to make sure that the box is ticked, and that it is not just an agreement on paper or that we said it for the purposes of moving towards the cancellation of the strike.”

Responding, the AGF, Okolieaboh Sylva disclosed that his office was ready to work with the delegation from ASUU to implement the agreement.

He also revealed that it would likely take three months to clear critical payment issues regarding accommodation of the UTAS peculiarities into IPPIS.

On his part, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke said ASUU is ready to be part of the payment system accommodation process while aligning with the set timeline for its completion.

The Speaker urged ASUU leadership to have faith in the intervention and inclusion of the House leadership in the implementation of new agreement with the government.

Gbajabiamila assured that Chairman of the House Committee on Tertiary Education would be involved in the process leading to the implementation.

