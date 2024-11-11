Northern youth group labels Lamido anti- PDP

A prominent member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Sule Lamido was said to have worked against the interest of the party in the last general election.

A northern Nigeria group, Northern Youths Movement, NYM, bemoaned Lamido over his recent comments concerning the affairs of the PDP in which he called the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Chief Nyesom Wike, a “small boy in PDP history” and asked “where he was in 1999”.

The northern youth group in a statement on Sunday by its Chairman, Mallam Ishaya Jato, cautioned that those he called children and small boys were the ones sustaining PDP when in 2014 the likes of Lamido worker against the party.

The statement read “Little wonder that after being a Minister and Governor for eight years, an elder like Lamido had no other person in Jigawa State to present as PDP governorship candidate other than his own son.

READ ALSO: Sanwo-Olu calls for collaboration to make Lagos…

“If in the estimation of Lamido, who became a political elder at 50 years, 57-year-old Wike is still a small boy, we wonder what he (Lamido) has become 36 years after he became an elder? Should he now be seen as an ancestral PDP elder?”

Lamido was also accused of disparaging former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan, as well as former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in like fashion.

“Two years ago, Lamido publicly said ‘Obasanjo was an unknown prisoner when PDP was formed.’ Ironically, he went on to admonish Obasanjo to stop talking down on people publicly.

“In 2019, it was Atiku that Lamido described as his junior in politics, saying that he was in the House of Representatives in 1979 when Atiku was still an employee of Nigerian Customs Services.

*As a sitting PDP Governor, Lamido was everywhere disparaging President Jonathan, calling his government a failure.

“Even out of office, Lamido has not stopped disparaging President Jonathan.

“Therefore, we are not surprised that since Lamido and others deceived Atiku to lose the 2023 presidential election, by making him to see himself as President-In-Waiting, more than seven months before the election, he has been venting his frustration and anger on Wike, just because he, alongside other governors like Seyi Makinde, Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi refused to be treated like children in a their own party”.