Transition:Focus on your N5bn inauguration, leave Obaseki alone,Edo govt tells Okpebholo

It is pettiness taken too far not to invite Obaseki to swearing-in ceremony

By Titus Akhigbe

The Edo State Government has chided the Governor-elect, Sen. Monday Okpebholo and his self-appointed aides to focus on organizing their exorbitant N5bn inauguration ceremony and leave the highly-fulfilled Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, out of their petty politics.

In a statement, Special Adviser to Governor Godwin Obaseki on Media Projects, Crusoe Osagie, said it was regrettable that the new government is starting on the sorry note of lavishing the state’s resources on the November 12 inauguration instead of thinking of how to hit the ground running.

According to him, “It is quite telling that we are back to the era where unconscionable spending sprees, jamborees and parties are the preoccupation of government in Edo State.

“It is unheard of that the governor was not invited to the inauguration ceremony, which reveals the level of pettiness that would prevail in this new dispensation.”

“The incoming government has made commitments to the vendors to the tune of N5bn in official capacity with many more expenses expected to be incurred on November 12, the day of the inauguration.

“It would indeed be a very sad day for Edo people who have hitherto witnessed prudent and judicious use of public funds to drive economic development in the State, to have their resources frittered in this manner.”

He added that the incoming government is throwing tantrums about the professional manner that the government had wound down as against the old practice where there would be wanton vandalisation of government property and assets.

“We have maintained decorum in the handing over process and the incoming government is having non of it because they also intended to stage a hiest of government assets with the intention to point fingers at the outgoing government. Today, they’ve been disappointed and they’re now seeking out Obaseki for blames. We are not surprised. In fact, we would only have been perplexed if they didn’t go this route in attempting to malign the government, Osagie added.