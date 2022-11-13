NITDA calls for stakeholders’ engagement in national data strategy

By Godwin Anyebe

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has called for stakeholders’ engagement on national data strategy, following the rapid increase in the digital transformation of economic and social activities, which has resulted in an unprecedented expansion of data collection and usage.

The call which is was in furtherance to implementing its mandate as provided in section 6 of NITDA Act 2007 to standardize, coordinate and develop regulatory frameworks for all Information Technology (IT) practices in Nigeria, and has developed a draft National Data Strategy (NDS), in line with the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) for a digital Nigeria.

In accordance with the NDEPS, which provides a solid foundation for the Nigerian economy to be data-driven, the NDS aims to harness the potential of data for social and economic value creation towards achieving a robust digital economy and ensuring Nigeria becomes a top leader in the global data economy, DailyTimesNGR gathered.

READ ALSO: Bolarinwa Kashif O receives Prestigious Award From His…

Furthermore, the NDS is developed to accelerate the adoption and use of digital technologies, especially emerging technologies, for data collection, validation, storage, analysis, transmission, and reporting, which will enhance research and innovations, digital services, digital economy, job creation, improved quality of life, social and economic growth and prosperity, global competitiveness and sustainable development.

Additionally, in line with global best practices, the NDS was developed on principles that will ensure fairness in the digital space, stimulate a competitive data market, open opportunities for data-driven innovation and make data more accessible for all.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...