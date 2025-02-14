Nigeria advocates for democratic reforms within ILO governing body

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Nigerian Government has called for democratic reforms within the Governing Body of the International Labour Organisation (ILO), to reflect the diverse social and geographical interests of all continents/constituents and to uphold the principles of fairness and equity that the organisation stands for.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, made the call while receiving the Director-General (DG) of the ILO, Gilbert Houngbo, who paid a courtesy visit to his office.

Dingyadi described the visit of the ILO DG to Nigeria at the invitation of the Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA) as a testament to the strong and enduring relationship between the ILO and Nigeria, assuring that the Nigerian government is keen on strengthening its partnership with the organisation, particularly in advancing social protection measures, enhancing occupational safety and health standards, and promoting gender equality in the workplace.

The Minister stated that Houngbo’s visit also reaffirmed the shared commitment of ILO and Nigeria to building a future where the principles of decent work and social justice would be realities, and not just aspirations.

Dingyadi expressed the determination of Nigerian government to deepen its collaboration with the Organisation in the implementation of lLO conventions, many of which Nigeria had ratified and remained committed to upholding.

He expressed optimism that the visit of the Director-General and his interaction with key stakeholders in the Nigerian labour landscape would further cement the cooperation between the ILO and Nigeria, leading to impactful outcomes for the Nigerian workforce and economy.

The Minister said: “We are honoured to host you, and we look forward to continued partnership in building a just and equitable world of work.

Dingyadi appreciated the continuous support and partnership of the ILO in promoting labour rights, employment creation, and workplace equity in Nigeria.

He also commended the pivotal role of the United Nations agency in shaping policies that protect workers’ rights, promote safe and productive workplaces, and foster industrial harmony.

The Minister recalled that since becoming a member of the ILO in 1960, Nigeria has demonstrated unwavering commitment to the principles of the Organization and had ratified a total of 44 ILO Conventions, including nine out of ten fundamental conventions, which address core labour standards, such as the elimination of forced labour, abolition of child labour, and the eradication of workplace discrimination.

Speaking further, Dingyadi said: “Today, we stand at a historic juncture. For the first time, the ILO is led by a Director-General of African descent. This milestone is a testament to the progress we have made collectively and reflects the growing recognition of Africa’s pivotal role in the global labour landscape.

He expressed confidence that the discussions of the ILO DG with stakeholders during the visit would further consolidate their mutual efforts in tackling pressing labour market challenges, particularly in the areas of youth unemployment, skills development, and informal sector integration.

The Minister assured that the Nigerian government remains resolute in its commitment to creating a business-friendly environment that supports sustainable enterprises, encourages decent work, and drives economic growth.

He highlighted the significance of social dialogue in ensuring industrial peace and stability, and commended NECA for its proactive role in advocating for employer-employee relations and fostering a balanced approach to industrial relations.

According to him, through tripartite collaboration, government, employers, and workers can collectively build a future of work that is inclusive, resilient, and sustainable.

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, highlighted Nigeria’s focus on addressing the challenges of employment, skills development, and workplace rights, in alignment with its priorities and international obligations.

Earlier, the Director-General of the International Labour Organization (ILO), Gilbert Houngbo, had commended the Nigerian government for its commitment to promoting social justice, addressing Labour challenges, and dedication fair labour practices, as well as significant participation in ILO initiatives.

He expressed confidence in Nigerian government’s continued commitment to prioritising social justice and fairness in all its dealings with workers and employers.

Houngbo reaffirmed the ILO’s readiness to support member states like Nigeria that align with the organization’s core principles.