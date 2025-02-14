Wike promises swift resolution of primary school teachers’ strike

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, has addressed the ongoing strike by primary school teachers in the Territory, expressing regret and pledging to find a swift resolution.

Wike also reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to the timely completion of ongoing infrastructural projects across the FCT.

He made the pledge yesterday in Abuja, while addressing journalists shortly after a routine inspection of ongoing critical projects across the city centre.

Speaking on the teachers’ strike, the Minister stated that the matter came up two days ago when he met with the Area Council Chairmen and the Minister of State, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud to discuss security issues, adding that he immediately directed the Minister of State to engage with the teachers to understand their concerns.

The Minister acknowledged the teachers’ demands for the implementation of the national minimum wage, assuring that the administration will work with the Area Councils to ensure compliance.

He said, “It’s really unfortunate that they have gone on strike over this issue of minimum wage. But we will make sure that the teachers will go back. We will do everything we can to see that the Area Councils implement the minimum wage as approved by the National Assembly”.

However, the Minister also emphasized the importance of dialogue and consultation, urging the teachers to also consider the impact that the strike will have on the FCT children. He said, “I have also said that the teachers should also know that we are talking about the impact; before you go on strike like this, have proper dialogue and consultation”.

Speaking further, the Minister said, “Just two days ago, I was told about this and I directed the Minister State and for them to go on strike knowing fully well that they have been invited, it is not good. We are talking about the interest of Nigerians, not the interest of a few. Strike has never solved any problem; rather it has created more problems. So, I believe that within a short time, we will sort it out.”

Meanwhile, the Minister also spoke on the critical infrastructural project sites visited, including the ongoing rehabilitation of the International Conference Centre (ICC), the construction of Collector Road CN8 (connecting the Obafemi Awolowo Way to the Dakibiyu District), the construction of the Abuja Division of the Court of the Appeal office complex i as well as the full scope development of Arterial Road N20 (Wole Soyinka Way), including its interchanges.

Following the inspections, the Minister expressed satisfaction with the progress of the projects. He said the FCT Administration anticipates the handing over of the ICC by Julius Berger by the end of April or May this year, while agreement has also been reached with the contractor for the Court of Appeal project for a handover in September. He added that Gilmor Nig., the contractor responsible for the Wole Soyinka Way, has also committed to the completion of the project by May, in time for the celebration of the second-year anniversary of the administration.

The Minister expressed strong confidence in the transformative potential of the projects, emphasizing their ability to enhance both the city’s infrastructure and its aesthetic appeal upon completion. He commended the contractors for their evident skill and dedication, while simultaneously pledging the government’s commitment to providing consistent and sufficient funding.

According to the Minister, “One is happy that the contractors are doing well and on our own part too, we will make sure that we will not fail so that they will not find excuses why they were unable to hand over the projects to us on the agreed time.”

Regarding the funding of these projects, the Minister confirmed that they are included in the 2024 budget, with provisions also made in the upcoming 2025 budget. He clarified that the 2024 budget period has been extended to the end of June, ensuring that all projects remain within the legal framework.

Addressing the issue of stolen manhole covers, the Minister assured residents that the procurement process for replacements is underway.

He said, “You don’t expect that it will be done immediately. Procurement has to take place and you know that procurement is not a one-day affair. But be assured that the FCDA will all do all they can to make sure that all that we are lost are covered”.