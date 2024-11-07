New Labour Minister pledges commitment to workers’ welfare, industrial harmony

By Ukpono Ukpong

The newly appointed Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammadu Dingyadi, has promised to build upon the achievements of his predecessors, focusing on strengthening industrial peace and harmony.

Dingyadi made the pledge at the ministry, during the official assumption of office in Abuja.

“President Ahmed Bola Tinubu is interested in the well-being of the citizens, especially the workers. This is why I will, in line with the desire of our president, carry everybody along in dispute-related matters,” Dingyadi stated, emphasizing his commitment to maintaining peaceful labour relations.

The minister also pledged to work in close partnership with the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mrs. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, along with ministry staff, aiming for further success in fulfilling the ministry’s mission.

He sought the staff’s cooperation and expressed optimism that, under his leadership, the ministry would continue to flourish.

In her welcome address, Mrs. Onyejeocha highlighted the ministry’s alignment with the administration’s eight-point priority agenda.

“You may be aware that each ministry signed a performance contract with the Presidency, Labour inclusive. Each Ministry is assessed quarterly including the Labour Ministry,” she said.

She also noted that the ministry’s third-quarter report on priority areas and deliverables had been submitted.

“Currently, a compendium of mandates and functions of the Ministry and Agencies are being collated for submission to the office of Secretary to the Government of the Federation,” Onyejeocha said.

She added that the Ministry has developed the Labour Employment Empowerment Programme (LEEP) as part of the Renewed Hope Agenda, aimed at creating 25 million jobs for women and youth.

“This Programme will be formally launched by Mr. President any time from now,” she disclosed.

Onyejeocha further highlighted the ministry’s significant role in the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and noted the successful negotiation of a new minimum wage with labour unions and stakeholders.

According to her, “the labour environment has been relatively peaceful since this administration.”

The Ministry of Labour and Employment, Nigeria’s oldest, is responsible for diverse mandates, including job creation through skills acquisition, empowerment programs, setting labor standards, ensuring workplace safety, and resolving conflicts within the labor sector.