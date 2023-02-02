NBC cautions against broadcast that compromises unity of Nigeria

BY TOM OKPE

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), has cautioned against broadcast that compromises unity of the country, reminding all stations covering the forthcoming general election to adhere strictly to broadcasting ethics.

The Commission also warned that stations should be cognizant of provisions of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code, and other relevant regulations guiding broadcast of elections in Nigeria.

In a statement signed by Ekanem Antia, Director Media and Publicity, on Wednesday, on behalf of Mallam Balarabe Shehu Ilelah, Director General NBC, said the Commission has observed, with deep concern, how ethics and ethos have been thrown to the winds by Politicians, using Broadcast Media platforms.

“This is against provisions of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code, which provides that in using materials for News and Current Affairs Programmes, the Broadcaster shall avoid hate speech, inflammatory, derogatory and divisive remarks or allusions.

“The Commission notes that some station now glamorise these situations on their platforms.

“The National Broadcasting Commission reiterates that such station shall pay for their professional misdemeanour.

“For the avoidance of doubt, broadcasters are advised to note sections of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code, which provides that Broadcaster shall promote human dignity, avoid hate speech, and other relevant sections that pronounced punishment for offending stations.”

The Commission, however, enjoins all broadcasters to desist from using or allowing their platforms and facilities to be used by politicians, supporters or sympathisers, for the broadcast of contents that may lead to breakdown of law and order.

The NBC warned that, “Broadcasters are, therefore, expected to perform the role of peace agents by adhering to the principles of responsibility, accuracy and neutrality.”

