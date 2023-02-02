INEC to partner OYSIEC on election management

BY STEPHEN GBADAMOSI

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Tuesday, assured the leadership of the Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC) of continuous working relationship in the area of election management.

The state INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr. Adeniran Rahmon, gave the assurance while playing host to the chairman of the OYSIEC at the commission’s headquarters in Ibadan, the state capital.

He said both INEC and OYSIEC operated on the same frequency, hence, there was need to build on existing relationship between the electoral empires for successful polls.

The INEC boss stated that preparations towards 2023 general elections had reached an advanced stage, adding that plans were under way to conduct mock election in some selected local government areas of the state.

Dr. Rahmon noted further that election would be conducted under new electoral law and would be guided by new technology to enhance transparency.

He expressed readiness of INEC to partner with OYSIEC in necessary areas so as to attain a credible and transparent election.

In his remarks, the OYSIEC chairman, Isiaka Abiola Olagunju, SAN, said the visit was meant to interface with the new leadership of INEC and see how OYSIEC could assist in achieving success during 2023 general elections.

Olagunju, who described the visit as obligatory, said the commission was on the verge of finalising the review of its electoral law to meet modern voting trend.

He added that the amended bill had been forwarded to the Oyo State House of Assembly for further necessary actions.

