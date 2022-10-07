My kind of music is unique- Litovibes

Fast rising Nigerian musician, Samuel Egbeyon popularly known as Litovibes is one budding superstar to look out for the entertainment industry as his unique style of music set in apart.

Born in the southern part of Nigeria, Litovibes spent most of his childhood growing up days in Sapele, a town in Delta.

With a spectacular blend of Afro-pop and dancehall; Litovibes sure understands the blend of both as this he has captured in many performance where he infuse the amount of both vibes in his stage craft and connection to audience and fans.

Speaking about his sojourn into music, Litovibes noted that his music is a ticket to the adventures, journeys and experiences he has been through and is going through at the moment.

The above statement proves true, evident in his 2021 EP, Simple Difference. The most popular track, “Tire you” spoke of the excitement of life, the exhaustion that life sometimes brings along and the intricacies of love.

Speaking further, Litovibes noted that he is keenly sure that music will make him famous and take him places

It is pertinent to note that Lito wants to be famous and is hoping his music will take him there. Going by what he managed to create on Charger, there’s no doubt his music will grant him the fame he seeks.

