Group Donates Educational Materials to Public School in Lagos

By Joy Obakeye

In a bid to give back to society, Ikeja Dynamic Lions Club, under Lions Clubs International, Lagos has distributed educational materials to pupils of Agidingbi Primary School, Lagos State.

The distribution of educational materials such as exercise books and stationary materials to the pupil according to the vice president, Ikeja Dynamic Lions Club, Lion Sanyaolu Opeyemi Caleb NLCF is in commemoration of the just celebrated World’s Literacy day.

“We have been doing this charity but we chose to make this distribution this month to commemorate the just celebrated Literacy day”, he said.

International Literacy day is celebrated on September 8, of every year. The aim is to raise awareness and concern for literacy problems that exist within our local communities as well as globally.

The Vice President while distributing the educational materials to the pupil of Agidingbi Primary School in Lagos said that their motive for choosing public schools is charity for the less privileged.

“We chose public schools because the parents of these children may not be all that well to do. They may be lacking in some things. They may be disfranchised or they may not have some of these materials. We want the pupil to know that they are the same as every child in Lagos.

“As a club, our major aim is to support the less privileged. It’s a continuous thing. Every year we come here, sometimes months, we come here to give back to society. In this school particularly, we have done a lot of projects. We built a 12-unit toilet for the school last two years,” he said.

He disclosed that the club started in 2016 and ever since it started, they have been doing charity. “We have reached out to so many schools under our district. Agidingbi Secondary, The Baale’s Palace, the Town Hall, etc. We have also built four boreholes for the community under us. We are using this medium to call on other civil societies to support so we can reach out to more people and give them more materials,” he said.

The Head Mistress of the school Mrs. Deji-Alao, while receiving the items from the club thanked them for always being on time in reaching out to the school with materials and dictionaries. ” They are not new here. They have been coming even before I came here. They have been up and doing”, she said.

Also, the Head boy of the school, Miracle Mfong, showed his appreciation to Lions Club Ikeja Dynamic for the writing materials.

According to him, his parents are always happy any time he returns home with gift items. “I appreciate the writing materials being given to me. They are always coming around to give us this item. And when I go home with them, my parents are always happy and pray that God bless them,” he said.

