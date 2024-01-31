Most governors in c’ttee not paying minimum wage – Ajaero

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President, Joe Ajaero has stated that most governors on the 37-Member Tripartite Committee On Minimum Wage are guilty of not complying with the proposed base pay structure.

Vice President Kashim Shettima had inaugurated the committee at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa Abuja earlier in the day saying the decision was aimed at ensuring a decent living wage and in compliance with the existing National Minimum Wage Act of 2019 which will expire in a few months from now.

Speaking on Tuesday on Channels Television;’s PoliticsToday Ajaero said ”Most of the governors in the minimum wage committee are those who are not paying minimum wage or paying them in breaches.”

”The governors who are in full compliance with the minimum wage are not adequately represented, so whatever made the federal government bring in those who are not compliant or compliant in breaches to form the bulk of the membership of the minimum wage committee from the state government that will unfold with time.”

The House of Representatives move to amend the National Minimum Wage Act in 2017 for a compulsory review of workers’ remuneration every five years led to the Minimum Wage Act of 2019 signed by former President Muhammadu Buhari

Asked to name certain states that have failed to implement the minimum wage, Ajaero said ”A state like Zamfara, I don’t know how much Borno and Bauchi are paying, there is a minimum wage law which criminalises the non-compliance of the minimum wage ”

”And the Nigerian state has not tried to enforce these laws, others are just enforcing them in breaches. Take Anambra State for instance, Anambra state pays N30,000 for the least paid, and by the time they graduate I challenge anybody from Anambra to prove that even a permanent secretary is earning up to 1N70,000 or N180,000,” he said.

FG Not Doing Anything About Dollarisation of Economy

The NLC president still speaking on economic matters as they relate to the country’s dependence on the dollar as its means of transaction said the FG has turned a blind eye to it.

”The issue of the dollarization of the currency is clear and the FG is not doing anything about it.”