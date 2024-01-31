FG commited to domestic airlines, growth expansion, says Keyamo

By Chukwuemeke Iwelunmo

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has reaffirmed the commitment of the Federal Government of Nigeria to bolstering the growth and prosperity of Nigeria’s airlines, ensuring they thrive in the global aviation landscape.

The Minister made this declaration during discussions held in London, United Kingdom, where he met with the management of NORSE Atlantic Airways, led by CEO Mr Ben Boiling. NORSE Atlantic Airways is a major carrier in the UK and Europe.

The minister highlighted Nigerian government’s unwavering support for domestic carriers, emphasizing the importance of breaking new grounds and fostering partnerships to sustain the viability of Nigeria’s airlines

Acknowledging Air Peace’ significant presence on regional and international routes, the minister commended the partnership with NORSE Atlantic Airways as a positive step towards enhancing connectivity and facilitating growth within the sector.

He underscored the pivotal role of aviation in the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda, spearheaded by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and aimed at revitalizing Nigeria’s economy.

Expressing gratitude for the Minister’s involvement in the discussions, Mr. Boiling affirmed NORSE Atlantic Airways’ readiness to commence the partnership with Air Peace pending final authorization for direct flights into Gatwick Airport from Lagos, Nigeria.

Simultaneously, officials from the ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development and the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) engaged in discussions with counterparts from the UK Department for Transport to address challenges related to slot allocation for Air Peace’ operations at Gatwick Airport.

Despite acknowledging the UK government’s limited authority over slot allocation, both parties deliberated on key issues hindering the commencement of flights, including departure times, turnaround times, and the approval process for the 2024 summer schedule.