Most beautiful girl in Abuja, foundation gift 1,000 sanitary packs to school girls

The Most Beautiful Girl in Abuja, Queen Bethania Egbemasi, in partnership with Fab Treasure Foundation, on Wednesday, donated over 1,000 sanitary pads to girls in Idu government secondary school

Speaking with newsmen, Egbemasi, said the gesture was aimed at sensitizing the students on menstrual hygiene.

She said it was also to discourage the use of old rags and other harmful materials during the menstrual cycle due to their inability to afford sanitary pads.

“The essence of my project is to help girls who cannot afford pads, because parents that are experiencing poverty who cannot buy food for their children may not even have time to think of sanitary pads,” she said.

CEO of the Most Beautiful Girl in Abuja, Ejiro Boss, said, “We are here to add value and to teach these girls on the advantages of using pads, because some of them when unable to afford pads, use rags and tissues and there is a danger that comes with that.

“I have been into the most beautiful girl in Abuja for 22 years, so I am enlightened enough to know about what it is for a woman to live comfortably.”

He called for more support from the government to enable them to do more.

Festus Abigail, Founder of Fab Treasure Foundation, said: “Menstruation is a very crucial aspect of a girl’s life. This is something they experience every month. It is very important for them to maintain hygiene, because mental hygiene during menstruation helps to prevent infection and also build confidence in girls. We have been going around schools in rural communities to empower young girls, who do not have access to this knowledge.”

Mrs Anene Angela, Vice Principal Admin of the school, thanked the organizers for the initiative.

Udoh Destiny Wealth, Head girl of the school, said she was excited to be a part of the girls who benefitted from the programme.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...