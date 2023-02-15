NIF, 2 other groups pledge support for Atiku/Okowa, join PDP

By Tunde Opalana

Three separate groups on Wednesday in Abuja pledged support for candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 presidential election.

Apart from promising to mobilize votes for Atiku/ Okowa PDP presidential ticket, the groups also pledged allegiance to the party.

The three groups; Northern Intellectuals Forum (NIF) led by Prof. Muhammed Abubakar, Association of Skilled and Vocational Artisans of Nigeria led by Comrade Ozeomena Pepple and

Uzama Osagie led Voters Club of Nigeria were received at the PDP presidential campaign office, Legacy House in Abuja by the former National Secretary of PDP, Prof. Wale Oladipo.

Prof . Oladipo who is the Deputy Director General Administration of the PDP PCC said Nigerians desire a president who is a national leader like Atiku Abubakar, adding that the country does not need a sectional presidential candidate with entitlement mentality.

He said Atiku does not feel entitled, but wants to use his capacity to turn the tide of the present situation in the country.

Oladipo said: “It is with great enthusiasm gratitude, joy that I unbehalf of Atiku, Okowa and Dr Iyorchia Ayu accept your support and we are ready to work with you to achieve our recover Nigeria project.

” I want to assure you that Atiku has promised to pursue the five point agenda religiously and Nigeria will be a great Country again. Today marks one of the best days of the Atiku/Okowa Campaign Organization. Let me say it clearly that Atiku Abubakar is not contesting this election just because he wants to be president, he is contesting because he love this country.

“Atiku does not have the entitlement mentality that some people were parading, saying it is my turn, it is our turn, the Presidential Villa is not the private estate of anybody. Also it is not a hospital ward, a sick bay.

” The villa is not an apprentice workshop where you can go and start learning on the job. This is a serious business and Atiku means business.”

Speaking for the three groups, Prof. Muhammed Abubakar of the Northern Intellectuals Forum said “I have with me members of my forum from Polytechnics and colleges of Education, from Islamic institutions and other schools here in the north

” We pledge our support to the Atiku /Okowa Recover Nigeria project, we are already working towards giving our contributions to the campaign to make sure that Atiku and Okowa wins the election.”

Uzama Osagie of the Voters Club of Nigeria said, “our members are about 12 million people across the country spread across the 774 local government areas of Nigeria and we are here to support Atiku Abubakar to become the president of Nigeria.

” Atiku has always been our friend, and has always identified with us from time to time even when it is not during election. He is a man of the People and we believe that he has what it takes to turn the situation in Nigeria around for the better.”

