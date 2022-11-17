Lions Club To Give Out WheelChairs to Disable

By Joy Obakeye

A selfless organisation, Eko Legacy Lions Club under Lions Club International seeks to encourage service-minded people to serve their community without personal reward and is giving out ten wheelchairs to disabled children at local hospitals this year.

The incoming president of the club, Lion Oludayo Adekunle Oni made this known to us at the Club’s FundRaising, presentation of the 6th president and the fifth anniversary of Eko Legacy Lions Club held at the Multipurpose Inn, Agidingbi, Ikeja, Lagos.

According to him, the club has lots of projects but, the most paramount for the days fundraising will be for the purchase of children’s wheelchairs which will be given to those that need them after assessment from charity homes. ” we will visit the charity homes around to know those that urgently needs them. Lil the boy we did eye surgery for the last time. We went to the school of the blind in Surulere and we discovered that there is a boy that if he undergoes eye surgery on time, can see, so we picked him up, donated and the surgery was conducted. That is the same way we are going to do for the children’s wheelchair,” he said.

Aside from giving out wheelchairs for children which he said will be donated by next month after the fundraising, he said they have five core projects to care out which are, Diabetes, Vision, Hunger Relief, Environment and Paediatric Cancer.

He noted that the club will be giving out ten children’s wheels for a start and will subsequently progress further. On this note, he charged all members of the club to continue with their support and not get weary in their humanitarian services, calling on the government to help fund more money into local hospitals so that they can be enough equipment, and good facilities for citizens to be well treated. “We know that government can not do it alone that is why we render support in our little way, but then, they should try to furnish the hospitals with funds, buy equipment, get good facilities so that citizens can be well treated,” he said.

As he takes the office of the president from the immediate past, Lion Rukevwe Origho-Nwoye, he pledged to continue from where he stopped and keep building on the solid foundation that has been built by the past presidents and other notable members. He also called on members’ support as he mounts the sit of the president for 2022 to 2023.

Also, the immediate past president, Lion Rukevwe Origho-Nwoye, expressed his confidence towards the incoming president saying; “He is our guiding light in the year ahead. He will take the wheel and steer us in the right direction. How do I know that? I know simply because he is an experienced member of our club and knows what needs to be done and I am sure he has ideas on how to do it.”

He also used the opportunity to spell out his achievements so that his successor can follow suit.

Cake baking training for youths, Cataracts Surgery for 20 persons at the Eye Foundation Ikeja, fed over 500 persons at the Lagos State Resettlement centre, Oka Baba, Yaba, partnered with Enuma Save the Children Initiative and gave out medical equipment to the Children’s Ward at the Isolo Primary Health Center and Luth Pediatrics Cancer ward, empowered 30 women and men with Umbrella shades at the Wazobia Markert Ajao Estate Isolo, remodelled the Library of Ajao Estate Senior Secondary School by fully furnishing it with chairs, tables, bookshelves, computers, Air Conditioners and Books etc were the part he played in touching the lives of many in the community.

