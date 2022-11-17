Kiraa TV Partners Orisun TV As New Series “Kaatachi” Set For Premiere

The news reaching us has claimed that one of the wave making content creators in the Nigerian entertainment industry, Kiraa TV is partnering with Orisun Television on Startimes decoder, to air its latest TV series titled Kaatachi.

Kaatachi is a story of a young Ghana returnee, who believes he is exposed, learned, and makes everyone around him believes he knows it all. He thought he understands how to live life flamboyantly.

He had an issue with his family concerning his marital life, which later ended up to be his doom and his level of thinking was measured by those he looked down on.

The fantastic flick parades several great actors such as Okiki Oshin, Kehinde Olusola, Muyiwa Adegoke Londoner, Jaye Kuti, Folakemi Babatunde, Atoribewu, NEPA Boys, Baba Alariya and many more.

The TV series is produced by Kiraa TV while Bayo Ajiboye directed it.

Kaatachi will start showing on Orisun station soonest.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...