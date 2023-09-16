Kingsley Chuku slams Atiku’s aide, Bwala over attacks on Wike

The state Legal Adviser of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Kingsley Chuku, has cautioned Daniel Bwala, one of the spokespersons of the party’s presidential candidate in the last elections, Atiku Abubakar, to stop attacking the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Chuku was reacting to a viral video which captured Atiku’s aide saying that while Atiku was one of the founding fathers of the PDP, Wike was still a member of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

In a statement he issued on Saturday, he said Bwala’s attacks on Wike were becoming more like a “display of graduation of a mindset from psychology to psychosis”.

The statement reads, “That infantile remark is a figment of Bwala’s imagination, and I would have thought that a legal mind would do due diligence before going public with such crass misinformation, which calls to question his state of mind and his knack for peddling falsehood.

“Unlike Bwala, whose legal practice is not beyond charge and bail, Chief Nyesom Wike, before being elected as Obio/Akpor Local Government Chairman, was practising law in Port Harcourt, working in the law firm of E.C Ukala & Co, one of the reputable law firms in Port Harcourt.

“Where and how Bwala came up with such a level of ignorance is something that cannot be fathomed, and why Atiku Abubakar will employ the services of such a character to be his spokesman, with malicious intent, leaves much to be desired.

“However, as for us in the PDP in Rivers State, we will continue to hold Chief Nyesom Wike in very high esteem while we also hold our place as the pride of the PDP.

“At the appropriate time, particularly after the impending exit of Bwala and the other wolves unleashed on the party by Atiku, the light of our great party, the PDP will shine again, and Rivers State will do what it has always done for the party.”

