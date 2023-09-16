Iyabo Ojo: I’ll support APC if they get justice for Mohbad

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, a critic of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has pledged to believe in and support the ruling party if they can get justice for late singer, Mohbad.

DAILY POST reports that the late singer died on Tuesday at 27 in a controversial manner.

Reacting to the grief and speculation surrounding his passing, the police on Thursday, in a statement by its Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, promised to investigate the circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s death.

Ojo, in a post shared on her Instagram page on Saturday, revealed that everything she read about him made her shed tears as she further noted how he cried out and no one listened to him.

Calling for justice, she stated that Mohbad’s death should be everybody’s business.

“Honestly, I will believe and support APC if Mohbad can get justice. That boy’s soul is crying for justice.

“Autopsy needed. Investigation is seriously needed. Every day I read something about him, I shed tears. No, he cried out, and no one listened to him.

“How? Nooooo, it’s not my business should be cancelled at this moment, it’s everybody’s business.

“His soul needs to rest. #justiceformohbad.”

