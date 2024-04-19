Kano: Court issues order restraining Ganduje’s suspension implementation

BY IDIBIA GABRIEL

A Federal High Court in Kano presided over by Justice A. M. Liman has issued an order restraining all parties involved in the suspension of the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, from implementing the suspension.

The court order became effective from 17th of April 2024, pending the hearing in a substantive suit in the enforcement of the fundamental human rights of the APC National Chairman as subsumed under Section 46 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as the matter is fixed for 30th April, 2024 for hearing.

The 14 Respondents in the case includes Haladu Gwanjo, Na Lami Mai AC, Muhammadu Baiti, Danmalam Gale, Musa Lado and Laminu Sani Barguma.

Others are Umar Sanda, Auwal Galadima and Abubakar Dauda. The remaining respondents are the Nigeria Police Force, Commissioner of Police Kano Command, Inspector General of Police, Department of State Services and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps.

Following an affidavit in support of the Motion sworn to by Sulaiman Sulaiman from Kano, filed at the court’s registry, and also after hearing from the Counsels of the applicant, Jazuli Mustapha and Hadiza Nasir, the court, in response to their prayers, ordered:

“That all the Respondents, their servants, agents or privies are hereby restrained from implementing and or given effect to the purported decision reached during the purported emergency meeting of the alleged Executive members of APC Ganduje Ward, held at Ganduje Ward of Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area of Kano State on the 15 April, 2024 pending the hearing and determination of the substantive application for the enforcement of fundamental rights of the Applicant.

“That all the parties are hereby mandated to maintain status quo before the purported emergency meeting of the alleged Executive members of APC Ganduje Ward, and to stay all action in respect of this matter pending the hearing and determination of the substantive application” the order says.

It would be recalled that in the case presided over by Justice Usman Na’abba in Kano, the prosecuting Counsel, Ya’u Adamu, on Wednesday, sought the court to allow respondents be served through substituted means, arguing that they have the legal backing to serve the respondents through substituted ex-parte according to their submission, and was fixed for hearing for 29th April 2024.