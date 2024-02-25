Keyamo’s appointment based on vibrancy, says SGF Akume

BY CHUKWUEMEKE IWELUNMO

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, says Mr Festus Keyamo was appointed as the Minister in charge of Aviation and Aerospace Development as a result of his vibrancy and energy

Senator Akume, who was represented by Mr Ifiok Bassey, disclosed this at the 13th Nigeria Aviation (NIGAV) Award and Ministerial Dinner at the NIGAV Centre, Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Lagos, with the theme: “A Strategic Repositioning of the Air Transportation Sector”.

Akume emphasised that aviation is a vital instrument of development and primary in national economic planning, adding that the sector will continue to play a significant role in the centre of Nigeria’s economic development under the government of President Bola Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda.

Commending the Minister, Senator Akume said, “This is why a very vibrant and energetic Minister, Mr Festus Keyamo, has been appointed to lead the industry, and we are pleased that so far, his performance is on course for the overall interest of the industry and the nation.”

READ ALSO: Movie producer, Busayo Odu, responds to actress…

Senator Akume noted that Nigeria’s aviation, over the past years, has sustained development and safe operations, adding that this can only be credited to all the industry players from the Ministry to the junior officers in the various sub-units of the aviation industry.

“Today, the present administration wants to maintain a high level of safety records and improve travel confidence and the sector’s general performance, which require our collective continued support, dedication and adherence to standards,” he said.

On the role of the sector, Akume stressed that aviation, as one of the fastest-growing sectors in Nigeria, will play a significant role in the African Continental Free Trade Initiative, where Nigeria is expected to play a leading role.

Also speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the Nigeria Aviation (NIGAV) Award, Keyamo re-echoed his five Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), which include strict compliance with safety regulations within the sector; support for the growth and sustenance of local operators; improvement of infrastructure within the sector; human capital development, and optimisation of revenue generation within the sector.

He said that despite the tough environment they operate, the government and Nigerian travellers still hold them to the highest standards.

The Minister further stated that the current administration understands and appreciates the importance of the aviation sector in fast-tracking development, hinting that it had begun to empower the industry by investing heavily in infrastructure to give it a safe backbone to operate and encourage public-private partnerships.

He commended the organiser of the event, Mr. Fortune Idu, saying the NIGAV award recognises and rewards the positive contributions of all, from the highest-ranking staff of the Aviation Ministry to the junior officers in the various sub-units of the aviation industry – airports, airlines, airspace, weather, aviation training, insurance, contractors, and consultants among others.

Earlier in his welcome address, Chairman and Founder of NIGAV, Mr Fortune Idu, emphasised that the event is designed to celebrate the positive contributions and gallant work of industry personalities and organisations that have helped make 2023 a successful year for aviation.

According to Idu, NIGAV Awards are considered Nigeria’s most prestigious air transport award, and the yearly event has become a hallmark of industry inspiration and motivation, recognising outstanding contributions in all areas of air transport development, operations, services, technologies, leadership, management, promotions and creativity.

Highpoint of the award ceremony was the presentation of awards in three categories: special industry recognition awards, voted awards, and the crowning of the King and Queen of the Air, which were won by Tyger Opunabo of Arik Air and Okechukwu Chinaza Miracle of Value Jet.