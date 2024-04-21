Former JAMB boss, Aguzie celebrates life’s milestones

By Orji Onyekwere

It was celebration time for the Emmanuel Aguzuie Ndukwe family, as he clocked 70 years last Sunday, joining the league of septuagenarians. Dr. Emmanuel Aguzie, the immediately past Board Chairman of the Joint Admissions and the Matriculation Board, JAMB, have every reason to celebrate his 70 the birthday with pomp and pagentry having survived a scary postrate operation just few months before he clocked 70.

Friends, Family and business associates felicitated with the Medical Director, Grayma Medical Centre as he thanked God for keeping him alive and in good health. The birthday bash kicked off with a thanksgiving church service at the Glory Methodist Church, Alafia, Iganmu, Lagos State, before the guests were hosted to a well-attended birthday bash.

The celebrant could not hide his joy at attaining such an outstanding age in good health as he thanked God for seeing him through the operation.

The birthday bash attracted friends and business associates like Engr Okechukwu Ogala, Group Managing Director of Galcon Engineering Company, Engineer Abel Orji of Octopus Engineering Company Ltd and some of his friends in the medical profession

Dr Ndukwe Emanuel, a trained medical doctor is an APC chieftain and former state secretary of APC, Abia State.