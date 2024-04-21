Gov Diri urges Bayelsa leaders to invest at home

By Aherhoke Okioma

Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, has implored leaders of the state whose businesses are outside Bayelsa to also invest at home in order to grow the state’s economy.

Governor Diri gave the charge on Saturday during the traditional marriage ceremony of Initeme Princess-Adukeh, daughter of the Managing Director of Mega Star Construction Company, Arch. Harcourt Adukeh, and Justin Osagie-Eromhonsele in Yenagoa.

He noted that his administration had created the enabling environment, which is its responsibility, for the private sector to tap into in order to complement its developmental effort.

While calling on other leaders and elders of the state to take a cue from Adukeh, the governor stressed that developing a state or country was not the business of government alone.

READ ALSO: Coalition of anti-graft CSOs protests against military

The state’s helmsman, who described Bayelsa as a young and very peaceful state with enormous business potential, advised critics from afar to visit home and have a rethink.

He said: “I like to appreciate our leaders and elders that are coming back home to make the Ijaw nation proud. One of them is my elder brother, Harcourt Adukeh.

“Let me challenge our leaders here to take a cue from Adukeh, Chief Ephraim Faloughi and others who decided to come back home to invest. Bayelsa is peaceful and our in-laws from Edo can attest to this.

“Adukeh is one of our illustrious sons, has occupied political offices, and has established his company here that is one of the largest private companies operating in Bayelsa through his Mega Star.

“Let us not stay back in Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt and elsewhere to criticise Yenagoa as a slum. A thousand times No. You and I can make it better.

“It is not all about the government alone, which should provide the enabling environment as we have done. But we want our elders and leaders to come in with their private resources to complement the efforts of government.”

Chairman of the occasion and industrialist, Chief Ephraim Faloughi, said it was a thing of joy and fulfillment for parents to witness the marriage of their children.

Chief Faloughi admonished the couple not to entertain interference in their union, noting that whenever challenges come, they alone hold the key to their marital success.

Dignitaries who accompanied the governor to the ceremony included Deputy Governor Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, member representing Sagbama/Ekeremor in the House of Representatives, Chief Fred Agbedi, Speaker of the Bayelsa House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abraham Ingobere and Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state, Chief Solomon Agwana.

Also in attendance were a former Minister of Transportation, Chief Abiye Sekibo, a former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Chief Ndutimi Alaibe as well as the Chief of Staff, Government House, Dr. Peter Akpe, his deputy, Mr. Irorodamie Komonibo, and other top government officials.