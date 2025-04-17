FCT NUJ’s Easter Cantata assemble leaders for Nigeria’s renewal

By Tom Okpe

The Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, FCT Council turned its Utako Secretariat into a vibrant hub of faith and patriotism during its Easter Cantata Concert.

The concert, themed: ‘Renewal and Hope: ‘Harnessing the Transformative Power of Unity and Progress,’ led by Comrade Grace Ike, the Council’s first female Chairman and Secretary, Jide Oyekunle, drew journalists, lawmakers, security personnel, and civil society leaders together for the country’s renewal.

Comrade Ike, a veteran broadcaster, elected in 2024, has become a beacon for women in media with her fearless reporting and advocacy.

In her welcome address, she said: “Unity is the glue that holds us together, I urge you, my colleagues, to foster peace and justice.

“Journalism can transform societies, and we must uphold integrity to build a brighter Nigeria.”

Ike, a trailblazer, vowed the NUJ would hold leaders accountable, while inspiring hope, pointing that; “We are storytellers of a thriving nation,” she declared.

In his key note address, Rep Leke Abejide, representing Yagba Federal Constituency in the House of Representative and House Committee Chairman on Customs and Excise, said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s ‘Renewed Hope Agenda,’ is a covenant with the people, to make Nigeria a global investment hub.

“A leader must step on toes for a glorious end. I commend President Tinubu’s bold moves like the fuel subsidy removal, steps for renewal, admitting failures, take responsibility, seek solutions, harness resources, and act despite, criticism,” adding, “The greatest glory lies in rising every time, we fall.”

Also in his speech, the FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Ajao Adewale urged responsible journalism, noting that: “One sentence can create peace or ignite conflict. Use your freedom to build, not destroy.

“Journalists’ are confronted with similar risks to those of security operatives, I therefore, pledged cooperation between the two bodies,for National progress.

NUJ National President, Alhaji Alhassan Abdullahi, called for forgiveness and National interest in reporting stories saying: “Nigeria is our only Nation,” urging “unity and security focused journalism.”

The Cantata’s musical performances and reflections amplified Easter’s message of rebirth, mirroring Tinubu’s vision for economic growth.

Under Ike’s historic leadership, the NUJ FCT proved journalism’s power to unite and transform, setting a hopeful tone for Nigeria’s journey toward renewal.