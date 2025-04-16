Wike links road projects to urban decentralization, pledges quality delivery

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has underscored the vital role of ongoing road infrastructure projects in driving urban decentralization and reshaping Abuja’s development landscape.

He said expanding access through improved road networks will reduce pressure on the city centre and encourage settlement in emerging districts.

Speaking yesterday during a project inspection tour, Wike reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to delivering quality infrastructure that connects communities, improves mobility, and aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

While reiterating that the ongoing routine inspections of infrastructure projects across the FCT are a crucial measure to guarantee that all jobs are executed to the highest specified standards, the Minister emphasized the importance of the site visits in ensuring the quality and timely completion of projects.

“I do know that for us, we cannot just sit in the offices to say that jobs are going on. It is part of our jobs to go and see for ourselves, to look at the quality of the jobs. Yesterday, you may recall that when we went to the Mabushi bus terminal, we corrected some specific things. If you don’t go out, then you may be embarrassed on the day of the commissioning, as this is not what you expected, and by that time, it will be too late. So, inspection is part of the assignment to make sure that the job is not only done but is done very well.” He said

The Minister provided updates on several key projects inspected, including the Giri District Road Network, the 16-kilometer Inner Northern Expressway (INEX) with a 15 span bridge connecting the Idu Industrial area to the Kubwa/Zuba expressway, the Collector Road CN8 from the Moshood Abiola Way to Dakibiyu in Jabi District and the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal Complex also in Jabi District.

He stated that the Giri District roads project and the INEX, being handled by Levante Construction Limited and Salini Nigeria Limited, respectively, are both expected to be completed by the end of May, while the Court of Appeal complex is slated for commissioning in September 2025.

According to him “I went to the road opening up the Giri District, which is where you have the EFCC academy and the University of Abuja. We believe that our work there will significantly open up the district. The contractor, Levante, has assured us that the project will be handed over by the end of May.

“We also visited the Inner Northern Expressway (INEX) being handled by Salini. We believe that by the grace of God, Salini has promised that they will hand over the project by the end of May. We also inspected the Road CN8 in Jabi District as well as the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal complex, also in Jabi”.

READ ALSO: Edo Election Tribunal: Help your brother Gov. Okpebholo to Succeed

The Minister further expressed satisfaction with the progress made on the Inner Northern Expressway bridge across the rail line in Idu District, noting the significant improvement in its condition.

“You remember that each time I go there, I complain about the roughness, but now you can see that they have improved on it. I’m quite impressed that from Idu, it now connects to the road going to Zuba, which is very important for us.” He said

Wike expressed his pleasure with the progress and the positive impact these projects will have on the FCT communities, highlighting their alignment with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. He also stressed the transformative impact of the improved road networks on FCT’s connectivity and urban development.

“It gives us pleasure, and we are happy with what we are doing. We are also happy that the people are happy. You can imagine the communities there, how they feel that today, they have a road connecting them to other parts of Abuja. That, of course, is the Renewed Hope Agenda. We are happy that the promises made are being kept to the glory of God.” He said.

The FCT Minister equally emphasized government’s commitment to fulfilling its obligations to contractors to avoid delays in the execution of projects.