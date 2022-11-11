Entrepreneur advocates grant for SMEs

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Founder and CEO, Justwan Dezign Couture, Mrs Justina Wanda, has called on the government for more support in terms of grants to Small and Medium-sized Enterprises to help alleviate the burden of the harsh economic realities.

She made the call in Abuja at a press briefing on the forthcoming Exhibition of proudly made Nigeria designs from Africa and locally made products.

Wanda said the appeal was in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to support Small Medium Enterprises, (SMEs) to grow so as to create more self-reliant Nigerians, DailyTimesNGR gathered.

Mrs Wanda explained that such grants will be channeled to support the teaming Nigerian youths that had been trained in fashion design from the “Justwan Dezign Couture Fashion Academy” to get the required funds to venture into their specialized areas to earn income that will make them self-reliant.

The programme is expected to promote and showcase African attire and wears that has attracted both national and international communities, as a way of celebrating the continent’s rich cultural heritage and pride.

“These investments allow Justwan Dezign Couture to attract and retain a great group of associates in providing the wonderfully unique fashion experience enjoyed by our many loyal customers.”

“This year has presented so many challenges to our employees, we are very happy that we are able to discount our prices to thousands of our customers and periodic incentives grant to our crew and production team with 100 per cent staff retained,” said Justina.

She said the Academy also seeks to provide a leading African fashion design, with the mission to primarily promote made in Nigeria goods and services in the Global market.

“The core focus of our maiden edition is to celebrate and bring to light, the made-in-Nigeria goods and services, spotlighting its excellent quality which certifies it ready for the global market. This year’s event is tagged AFROCENTRIC which means showcasing our rich African culture and heritage by displaying MADE IN NIGERIA goods and services.

“It is time for us to help each other grow by bringing all our people under one roof and encouraging our people to buy and sell our home-made product. A lot of businesses are doing great things and we would wish to display this at the fair, it is time for us to patronize our brothers and sisters to grow”.

