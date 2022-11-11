FG acquires $21m Boeing 737 simulator to build pilots’ capacity

By Chukwuemeke Iwelunmo

The Federal Government has said that it had committed the sum of $21m to acquire a Boeing 737 simulator to further build the capacity of pilots.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, disclosed this while giving the scorecard of his ministry in Abuja, noting that the government had acquired an automated fire simulator.

Sirika said that the Nigerian aviation sector was the second most recovered industry from COVID-19, DailyTimesNGR gathered.

He further said that because of the achievements recorded in the sector, Nigeria had been re-elected as a Part II member of the International Civil Aviation Organization Council.

He noted that the upgrade of facilities at the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology had led to its designation by the ICAO as a Regional Training Centre of Excellence, adding the AIB had also been upgraded to a multi-modal accident investigation agency tagged, “National Transport Accident Investigation Board.”

“Five international airports (Abuja, Kano, Enugu, Lagos, and Port Harcourt) have been designated as Special Economic Zones,” he said.

Highlighting some of the achievements of the Buhari-led administration, he said, ”An aviation leasing company, which would be private sector-driven, will be established to address the challenges of limited access to capital and high cost of funds.

“The ALC will provide leasing opportunities for Nigerian and African airlines in order to boost fleet size, and alleviate the problem of aircraft leasing and high insurance premium charges.

“The development of Nigeria’s major commercial airports and surrounding communities into efficient, profitable and self-sustaining commercial hubs through increased private sector participation and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) will create jobs and grow the local industry.

