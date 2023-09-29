Chioma Nnadi: First Nigerian to head British Vogue

To many, Chioma Nnadi is a name made in and for the fashion world. However she is way more than that. Indeed an enigma of the fashion world she is, her career however began at The Evening Standard, to TRACE and then she worked as a style editor at The Fader.

Given that the 44 year old is indeed not an overnight success story, Chioma began her Vogue career as a writer and rose through the ranks to news director.

She completed a degree in English and French literature at Manchester University before pursuing her big fashion aspirations.

The new appointment as editor of British Vogue brings Nnadi who had worked for over 13 years with the fashion magazine to a full circle.

READ ALSO: Igbo Leaders Need To Dailogue With IPOB– Anyim

Sharing on her Instagram page, she wrote: “I’m so thrilled to announce that I’m the new head of editorial content for @britishvogue, I’m truly honoured and so excited to be coming home”.

Chioma succeeds Edward Enninful and would be heading a team of editors and writers in directing the digital content of the famous Fashion magazine. The British born Nigerian –Swiss-German editor will be the first female black editor to lead the magazine. In the spirit of Independence anniversary, let’s celebrate our own.

For more news update follow us on www.dailytimesng.com