Bank W speaks on Mohbad’s death

PDP’s candidate for House of Representatives in Eti-osa Constituency, ,musician, pastor and former record executive Bankole Wellington aka Banky W was a guest on BBC Pigin during the week.

The BBC correspondent sought the opinion of the former Empiremate head on personal and societal issues, top of which was his opinion on the death of Mohbad, being a former record label boss and artiste himself.

Mr. Wellington had this to say: “The thing that happened to Mohbad was very terrible. There needs to be proper investigation, I think the governor spoke of inviting DSS.

We need the investigation for his wife and family and let’s not forget the eyes of the world ARE on this issue too, particularly in this age of social media.

“Secondly, I didn’t really know the boy too well, because it’s been quite a long time since I left music business, but seeing the news and information popping up it’s really heartbreaking the living hell he went through.

There’s no reason under the sun any Individual should go through any sort of bullying, intimidation or any form of violence without having a place to seek help and protection.

This goes for not just artistes but for every other person. We can’t always act when it’s already too late. We need to put measures in place to avoid such from reoccurring”, he said.

