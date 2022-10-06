CDS’s c’ttee secures release of 23 Abuja-Kaduna train remaining hostages

By Andrew Orolua and Ukpono Ukpong

A committee set up by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor has secured the release of the 23 remaining passengers of Abuja – Kaduna train hostage by Boko Haram.

A statement by the Prof. Usman Yusuf Secretary, Chief of Defence Staff Action Committee (CDSAC) disclosed this on Wednesday.

The statement reads: “I am pleased to announce to the nation and the world that at 1600Hrs. (4:00pm) today, Wednesday 5-10-2022, the seven-man Presidential Committee assembled by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General L E O Irabor, secured the release and took custody of all the 23 remaining passengers held hostage by Boko Haram.

“Terrorists following the attack on the Abuja to Kaduna train on 28-3-2022.

“The nation owes a debt of gratitude to the Nigerian Military under the leadership of the CDS who conceived and guided the operation from start to finish. All sister Security Agencies and the Federal Ministry of Transportation contributed immensely to this Operation.

“The unwavering support of the President and Commander in Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari GCEFER is what made it all possible.

“Members of this Committee are grateful for the rare honour and privilege to be part of this Humanitarian Operation.

“May God Almighty Heal Our Wounds and Bring Peace to Our Land”.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his happiness and satisfaction, and that of the entire nation with the military as well as other security agencies on safe release of the remaining 23 kidnapped train passengers held in captivity by Boko Haram terrorists.

In a reaction to the news of the safe release of the hostages in line with his earlier directives, President Buhari said the nation owed the military and all other security and intelligence agencies a debt of gratitude for the successful conduct of the operation leading to the release of the hostages, saying that these agencies had shown outstanding capabilities over this period that the whole world will not fail to take note of.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

“This country’s Armed Forces are as good as any. Given needed support and encouragement as we have been doing, there is no task that they cannot accomplish. I commend them for this remarkable outcome,” the President said.

In expressing satisfaction with the successful deployment of both kinetic and non-kinetic processes leading to the eventual safe release of the remaining hostages, President Buhari also congratulated the families of the victims for having them back alive.

He directed that the relief that comes to the nation arising from the closure of this unfortunate saga must be sustained at all times, all over the federation.

The President also credited his government for resolving the issue and the de-escalation of the terrorism, banditry and kidnapping that surged recently, giving assurances that the efforts will be sustained.

