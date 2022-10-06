PHC: We can’t continue to depend on foreign donors- NGF

By Doosuur Iwambe

The Nigeria Governors Forum, NGF, has stressed the need for government at all levels to take ownership of financing Primary Health Care (PHC) to ensure risk protection, adequate infrastructure resources, and delivery of quality health services in Nigeria.

The governors while emphasising that Nigeria cannot continue to depend on foreign donors noted that health financing is a critical building block of every health system that directly affects the functionality of the overall system.

Speaking at Inaugural Event of the ‘Nigerian State Health Leadership Collaborative, the PHC Forum’ in Abuja on Wednesday, Chairman Nigeria Governors Forum, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, said for Nigeria to attain its pursuit of Universal Health Coverage, the issue of poor funding for health must be addressed.

Represented by the governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, Fayemi calls for an increase in budgetary allocations for healthcare both at the national and State levels.

He said: “As we may know, health systems are driven by their financing arrangements, and this includes the number of funds they receive, how these funds are distributed across the system, and how they are utilised to provide equitable access to services.

”It is a fact that the right to health is a fundamental human right. However, the ability of our country to guarantee this right for all Nigerians has been slow, largely due to how the health system is financed and delivered.”

“This has been further exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic which has exposed significant weaknesses in our health sector, especially in Primary Healthcare. As we now know, countries with strengthened primary health care systems are better equipped to respond.

“Therefore, the challenge before us is ensuring that primary health care in Nigeria is financed sustainably to ensure risk protection, adequate infrastructure, and human resources as well as the delivery of quality health services.

“To solve the problem of financing for primary health care and meet the demands for a responsive and high-performing health system, we must approach PHC financing and service delivery with four key focuses in mind.”

“An increase in budgetary allocations for healthcare both at the national and state levels.

“The utilisation of the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund (BHCPF) to finance essential health services, especially for the vulnerable, and to improve the country’s capacity to address public health emergencies.”

While stressing that the theme of the 2022 inaugural forum, “Financing Primary Healthcare in Nigeria,” is apt and timely, the governor said it touches on an issue that is critical to the foundation of sustainable development and the future of health in Nigeria.”

He added that the NGF remains committed to working with the Federal Government and all partners to achieve the desired goals for primary healthcare and universal health coverage.

“Our partnership in eradicating Polio, and the inclusion of health-focused presentations in the monthly NGF meeting agenda, are examples of great collaboration, which must be sustained and built upon”.

On his part, Ekiti State Governor-Elect Mr. Biodun Oyebanji said, his plan was to sustain all efforts toward a resilient and sustainably funded Primary Healthcare system in the State.

The governor-elect, therefore, promised a renewed commitment to the PHC service delivery model that guarantees sustainable provision of an explicit package of care to all citizens.

Earlier, the Vice Chairman, Health Commissioner’s Forum, Dr. Muhammad Gana in his welcome address said, it was unfortunate that forty years after the Alma-Ata Declaration promising to strengthen PHC systems, Nigeria is yet to achieve the desire of meeting the basic health needs of the population.

He said: “Public spending is insufficient, access is inequitable and out-of-pocket spending is on the high side thereby making people bypass PHC facilities to seek care in secondary and tertiary centers.

“While recognizing that in the last five years, the government of Nigeria at all levels has prioritized essential primary care services, especially with the implementation of a key provision of the 2014 National Health Act; the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund which is a conditional intergovernmental fiscal transfer for the advancement of primary care services in Nigeria”.

He urged participants to use the two-day activity-packed forum, to take stock of our achievements as a country, and make definite new commitments to accelerate progress.

“We must review some of the current challenges and lessons learned from Nigeria’s flagship PHC initiative: BHPCF, domestic resource mobilization for PHC development especially at the subnational level, PHC performance, health insurance functions for PHC in a balanced demand and supply side health system including pooling and strategic purchasing towards achieving UHC in Nigeria”, he added.

