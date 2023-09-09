Atiku’s camp slams Wike for dishonesty, deceiving Peter Obi, others

The camp of Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has again slammed the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

POLITICS NIGERIA reports that Daniel Bwala, a spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar presidential campaign, made the remarks on X (formerly Twitter), alleging that Wike has never been faithful or loyal to anyone who has helped him.

Bwala specifically accused Wike of deceiving Peter Obi, former governor of Anambra State and presidential candidate of the Labour Party, as well as former President Olusegun Obasanjo. He also alleged that Wike lied to Nigerians that he would never support the All Progressives Congress (APC), the party currently in power in Nigeria.

Bwala said that Wike’s alleged disloyalty is more pronounced than that of anyone else he has accused. He also said that Wike is more interested in his own selfish ambition than in the good of the PDP.

He wrote:

“Verifiable facts

Wike allegedly, has never been faithful or loyal to anyone that helped him; Rotimi Amaechi, Patience Jonathan, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan. In fact he deceived Peter Obi that he will support him, deceived Baba Obasanjo in London that he will support Peter Obi, deceived some members of his G5 that he will support Obi; lied to Nigerians that APC is a cancer and he will never support APC government. While doing all this he was secretly negotiating his selfish ambition. He is more disloyal to PDP than anyone he accuses. His weapon is Benjamin Franklins. Imagine a society of Wike’s imagination and wishes? Banana republic.

“Check it, every of his rise to fame has always been at the expense of those who helped him. Unfortunately for him, now he has found himself under a politician who knows every side of the political coin. In his small mind, he thinks while pretending to be loyal to Tinubu, he will scatter PDP and take control of the party in other to advance his presidential ambition against PBAT. Asiwaju Bola Tinubu must be smiling like a mouse that was served cookie and a glass of milk without asking for it.”

Wike, who is a member of the PDP, has had a soured relationship with Atiku and his camp following his failure to clinch the party’s ticket in the 2023 presidential election. Atiku, who eventually won the ticket, did not nominate Wike as his running mate.

This led to Wike working for the then candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu, against his party’s wishes. He has since been rewarded with a ministerial appointment by Tinubu.

