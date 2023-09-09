PEPT: Umahi advises Peter Obi￼￼

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has advised Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, to desist from contesting the judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, which validated the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He made this known while addressing newsmen shortly after a courtesy visit to the governor of Ebonyi State, Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, at the new Government House, Centenary City, Abakaliki, the capital of Ebonyi State.

The former governor of Ebonyi State said: “I advised him (Obi) not to go to appeal. I am not a lawyer. My son here is a lawyer. He has interpreted the judgement, and he has left no hope for any appeal.”

Umahi also urged the political bigwigs in the South-East geopolitical zone to come together and support the Tinubu administration in their own interests.

“Let the South East come together and support the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration; he made us the number one minister, even when we didn’t vote very well for him,” he stated.

Umahi, who declared that “Tinubu will be a divine President,” added: “Before now, God told me that Tinubu will be Nigeria’s President. I prayed, and God answered. It was tough here in the South East, but through the grace of God, we made it.”

Applauding Gov Nwifuru for the empowerment and other developmental achievements witnessed in the state in his 100 days in office, Umahi vowed to support him to ensure that the state moves forward.

“We didn’t make a mistake in bringing Gov Nwifuru. There are former governors who cannot go back to their homes. but I am in my home. I am very happy with the way I met him,” he stated.

