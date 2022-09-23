ASUU Strike: I support the NANS decision to ground Nigerian airports- Engr Aliyu

By Tom Garba

Engr Nurrudeen Aliyu Hammanyero, a candidate of the Young People Party (YPP) hoping to represent Mayo Belwa, Jada, Ganye, and Tongo Federal constituency said the National Association of Nigeria students have taken the right decision in fighting to secure their destinies.

The Adamawa Politician said the lingering Academic Staff of University Union (ASUU) strike is becoming unbecoming, leaving many Nigerian Youth to be out of school with no cause of theirs.

Aliyu reiterated the high level of insensitive of Nigeria Leaders to exhibit a nocturnal attitude toward the University system over the years.

According to him, a serious government will engage wisely with the demands of ASUU in the interest of the Youth who are supposed leaders of tomorrow.

Hammanyero whose dream of having a Youth inclined representation if voted into power in 2023 backed their decision to stage protests across the country.

He said the protest may press the federal government and ASUU to come to terms because strikes and protests are the only languages the Nigerian government understands.

“For God’s sake how can a government be so insensitive to allow ASUU to close schools for almost a complete academic calendar? This is not fair to Nigerian Youth.

” I’m backing the protest decision of the students to close down all airports in the country that will possibly press home their demands,” Aliyu said

He however advises the students to be law-abiding by conducting a peaceful rally as good citizens of the nation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...