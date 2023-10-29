Akpabio, Kalu lead Senators to Villa, brief Tinubu on outcome of IPU Assembly

..congratulates President on victory at S’Court

By Tom Okpe

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio and the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep Benjamin Okezie Kalu, Saturday night led the Nigerian delegation to the just concluded Inter-Parlientary Union, (IPU) held in Luanda, Angola to the Presidential Villa, Abuja to brief President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the outcome of the event.

Recall that Akpabio was elected into the Executive committee of the IPU, having been nominated by Kalu at the 147th Legislative Assembly, for the executive position.

The development ultimately, led to the breaking of a 59 old jinx of Nigeria’s absence into the decision making organ of the global parliamentary body.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary, (CPS) to the Deputy Speaker, Levinus Nwabughiogu stated that earlier on their arrival from Angola, both top Nigerian parliamentarians told journalists of their exploits at the Assembly, saying Nigeria has now taken her rightful place in the comity of nations.

Akpabio also said that Nigeria’s membership into IPU’s top committee will create job opportunities for Nigerians, revealing that President Tinubu was consulted on their decisions while in Angola.

“A lot of employment opportunities will be created. A lot of offices will be opened. Sub national offices will be oppend and a lot of children who wish to be diplomats will have the opportunity of working there.

“It will also, attract foreign direct investment in the area of training and retraining and capacity building not just for the legislators but for people who are in different fields.

“It’s quite a lot actually. The benefits are enormous.

“It’s something we should dedicate to the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu because it was happening at this time. We were also consulting and briefing him on what was going on and there were very critical decisions, we had to make sure, he was involved as the President of the country because that was an international body. You can’t take a wrong step,” Akpabio stated.

Speaking on the recent electoral victory of Tinubu, Akpabio congratulated the President and the ruling party.

He urged the President’s opponents to join hands, in building the nation.

“We were very glad to receive the report of the victory of President Tinubu at the Supreme Court. So, we use this opportunity on arrival on the Nigerian soil to also, congratulate him and our party, the APC.

“We had no doubt that he won the election. We had no doubt that this was the will of God for Nigeria. And we pray that God will give him the wisdom, health and sound mind to pilot affairs of this country for the next 4 years.

“We are also, praying that those who contested against him, to see the need to drop all their hatchets and join hands, to build a greater Nigeria, particularly, at a time of this kind of economic difficulties.

“So, congratulations to us, Congratulations to Mr. President,” he said.

